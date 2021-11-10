Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two honeycomb toffee candies carved with the silhouette of a bird and with a circle that is stamped with the word Gami.
Photograph: Supplied

This Korean fried chicken joint is giving away dalgona candies from Squid Game

Grab some juicy fried chook and taste that sweet and dangerous Korean treat that everybody’s been talking about

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Korean Netflix show Squid Game has taken the world by storm, and you’ve likely seen countless videos of people attempting to make those deadly honeycomb toffee candies at home. If you’re not much of a whiz in the kitchen but you’re keen to get your hands on some dalgona candies, you’re in luck: Gami Chicken and Beer is giving them away for free for a limited-time only. 

Generously pre-carved with easy shapes like a circle stamped with the Gami logo and a simple silhouette of a chicken, we reckon you’ll have a far easier time than some of the less fortunate members of the Squid Game cast. 

From November 12-14, head to any Victorian Gami restaurant (except for the Werribee, Caroline Springs, Point Cook or St Albans locations) and dine in for your chance to get a free dalgona candy and try the challenge with your friends. Only 100 candies will be given away per store each day, so be sure to get in early.

Curious about what an Australian version of Squid Game would look like? Here’s how we think it would go. 

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.