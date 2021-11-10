Grab some juicy fried chook and taste that sweet and dangerous Korean treat that everybody’s been talking about

Korean Netflix show Squid Game has taken the world by storm, and you’ve likely seen countless videos of people attempting to make those deadly honeycomb toffee candies at home. If you’re not much of a whiz in the kitchen but you’re keen to get your hands on some dalgona candies, you’re in luck: Gami Chicken and Beer is giving them away for free for a limited-time only.

Generously pre-carved with easy shapes like a circle stamped with the Gami logo and a simple silhouette of a chicken, we reckon you’ll have a far easier time than some of the less fortunate members of the Squid Game cast.

From November 12-14, head to any Victorian Gami restaurant (except for the Werribee, Caroline Springs, Point Cook or St Albans locations) and dine in for your chance to get a free dalgona candy and try the challenge with your friends. Only 100 candies will be given away per store each day, so be sure to get in early.

