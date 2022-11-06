Melbourne
Thunder Ride

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Dandenong Market, Dandenong
A group of people on Harley-Davidson bikes.
Photograph: Supplied | Dandenong Market
Time Out says

The ride is set to be the biggest gathering of its kind in Victorian history

The biggest Harley-Davidson gathering of its kind in Victoria is about to hit the Dandenong Market, with up to 500 proud Harley owners rolling along the Princes Highway and finishing up at the market on Sunday, November 6.

This gathering has been two years in the making, organised by the Dandenong Chapter of the Harley Owners Groupfor leather-loving Harley fans right across the city. The drive is set to take 30 minutes, and attendees are encouraged to line the route to cheer the riders on as they speed past. 

At the market, you’ll get a close-up look at all the participating bikes, a chance to win a one-hour Harley ride led by official Leather Knights Harley Chauffeurs and a range of exclusive deals on motor accessories, leather goods and other gear. Eagles tribute band The Screamin’ Eagles will provide the soundtrack for the day, playing all the best Eagles’ hits. 

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Address:
Dandenong Market
Cnr Cleeland & Clow St
Dandenong
Melbourne
3175
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
11am-4pm

Dates and times

