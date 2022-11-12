Time Out says

"So, you wanna go to a real party?" Well, now's your chance: a ship inspired by the 1997 blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is setting sail from Docklands this November.

Dress in your finest Victorian attire and hop aboard the Victoria Star Boat, where you'll enjoy an evening of theatre, dancing, music and a sumptuous roving buffet dinner. Let your imagination run free while you dance wildly in the third-class cabin or sip Champagne in the finery of first-class, and recline with a cocktail in hand as a friend draws you like one of their French girls.

Tickets to sail to the new world start at $99 per person and include access to the roving buffet menu, a drink and a performance that is sure to pull at your heartstrings. Oh, and don't worry – we've been informed that the infamous iceberg will not be making a cameo.

