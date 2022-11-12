Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Titanic Dining Experience

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Docklands, Docklands
A group of four people dressed in Victorian attire, near a dock.
Photograph: Hidden Media Network
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

All aboard the ship of dreams for a theatrical and delicious voyage, sans iceberg crash

"So, you wanna go to a real party?" Well, now's your chance: a ship inspired by the 1997 blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is setting sail from Docklands this November. 

Dress in your finest Victorian attire and hop aboard the Victoria Star Boat, where you'll enjoy an evening of theatre, dancing, music and a sumptuous roving buffet dinner. Let your imagination run free while you dance wildly in the third-class cabin or sip Champagne in the finery of first-class, and recline with a cocktail in hand as a friend draws you like one of their French girls. 

Tickets to sail to the new world start at $99 per person and include access to the roving buffet menu, a drink and a performance that is sure to pull at your heartstrings. Oh, and don't worry – we've been informed that the infamous iceberg will not be making a cameo.

For more information and to book, head to the Hidden website.

After more things to do in our city? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
explorehidden.com/event/details/the-titanic-theatrical-dining-experience-melbourne-1555395
Address:
Around Docklands
Around Docklands
Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Price:
from $99
Opening hours:
5.30pm, 8.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.