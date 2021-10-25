Try two new Christmas-themed slices by Springhill Farm

Add them to stockings, gift them or put them on festive party platters this holiday season

Is it really the holiday season if you don't eat gingerbread and Christmas pudding? The slice experts over at Springhill Farm don't think so, and that's why they've put together two new and festive slices that work perfectly as stocking stuffers, gifts or additions to party platters.

Move over generic gingerbread man cookies and make way for a caramelised gingerbread slice that features Lotus Biscoff spread, chunks of white chocolate and heavy notes of Christmas spices.

The second slice pays homage to the classic flavours of Christmas pudding and is loaded with sour cherries, dark couverture chocolate, cocoa and coconut. To make it even richer, it's then drizzled with a double dose of dark chocolate.

Both slices are available now through the Springhill Farm website for Australia-wide delivery. You can shop the individual slices for $12.95, or, if you want enough slices to last you through the holidays, you can shop large slice-filled hampers.

