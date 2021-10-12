Make your way through regional Victoria's cherry orchards and spend the day picking and eating nature's juicy red rubies

Summer in Melbourne means many things, but one of our favourites is that it's cherry season. Those ruby and burgandy gems make the perfect Christmas present, dinner table centrepiece or just summer beach snack.

Victoria's cherries are ripe for the picking from early November to mid-January, with peak season occurring in December.

Support and explore eight regional orchards spanning from the Yarra Valley and Ranges, Upper Goulburn Valley and Macedon Ranges to the Mornington Peninsula. Some will offer you the chance to go cherry-picking, and you can also purchase freshly picked fruit at all of them.

There are more than 80 varieties of cherries in Australia alone, and you’ll get to try types like Stella, Regina and Sweet Georgia, to name a few. These cherries are heart-shaped with dark ruby-red skin. They’re sweet and rich in flavour and will make the perfect accompaniment to any Christmas celebration.

Make sure to check the websites or contact the orchard prior to your visit. It’s always best to ensure they have availability and will be open as they are weather dependent.

Download your Victorian Cherry Trail Guide here. Happy picking.