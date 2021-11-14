The best places for fruit picking near Melbourne

You don’t have to slave away for months in your garden to get super fresh fruit. Head out of town and pick your own fruit at orchards and farms in regional Victoria. There are berry farms and stone fruit orchards just a little more than an hour away out of the city, but before you visit here is a fruit picking rule of thumb before you go: check the website or call the farm if you’re not sure if they are open for harvest season as the farm may be closed due to seasonal conditions.

For more out-of-town adventures, check out our guide to the best day hikes from Melbourne, or tick off the 50 things to do in Melbourne before you die.