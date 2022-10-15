Time Out says

Consider yourself a Project Runway stan? Love sustainable fashion? If that’s two from two, you do not want to miss Wastefest – a week-long experimental event happening as part of Melbourne Fashion Week.

The chaos and creativity kicks off on October 10 at BETA By STH BNK’s retail space Future From Waste Lab, located in Hanover House on City Road. It’s here that four talented and emerging designers – Amber Kennedy, Lilli McKenzie, Paulina Zamorano and Carol Yang – will take on the challenge of designing, developing and producing an entire ‘fit that wouldn’t look out of place on a runway.

Sustainability is at the forefront of this event, with the designers given the opportunity to reinterpret and revive textile waste sourced from Melbourne-based recycling centre, Upparel. Throughout the process they will be mentored by leading Australian designers and pioneers in sustainable fashion, Kit Willow and Heidi Middleton, with support from the Future From Waste Lab team.

The studio will be open daily, with three viewing sessions (noon, 12:45pm and 1:30pm) running from Monday to Friday. From 7pm on Saturday, October 15, you’re also invited to celebrate with the designers and team at the official open-to-public wrap party – where you can also view the finished garments.

Entry to all of these events is free, but registration is highly encouraged. For more information, visit the website.

Want a greener wardrobe? Check out these sustainable fashion stores.