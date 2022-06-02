Gain confidence ordering at a Japanese restaurant or prepare for a trip across the Pacific Ocean with this language centre, which has been around since 2008. Japaneasy offers small group lessons, private lessons, immersive virtual reality lessons and off-site lessons that can take place at your school and workplace. On top of linguistic lessons, you'll also get a crash course on Japanese culture through workshops on making bonsai, singing Japanese music, wearing the kimono and writing in calligraphy.
Are you trying to romance someone who speaks another language? Doing a bit of travelling, and keen to chat and get down with the locals? Or maybe you're a lifelong learner, looking for a new linguistic challenge. Whatever the motivation, Melbourne is brimming with language courses to suit your linguistic needs, whether it’s saying hello in Arabic or signing your name in Auslan.