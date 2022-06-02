Are you trying to romance someone who speaks another language? Doing a bit of travelling, and keen to chat and get down with the locals? Or maybe you're a lifelong learner, looking for a new linguistic challenge. Whatever the motivation, Melbourne is brimming with language courses to suit your linguistic needs, whether it’s saying hello in Arabic or signing your name in Auslan.

