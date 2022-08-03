Melbourne
Beach riding at blazing saddles
Photograph: Supplied

Where to go horse riding in Melbourne

These are our top spots to have a trot around Melbourne

Written by
Phoebe Humphrey
If you’re anything like Daryl Braithwaite, you probably don’t mind riding on horses (yeah yeah), but obviously, there aren't many places in Melbourne's CBD that allow that. Well, consider yourself lucky because we've compiled a list of places to go horse riding outside of the city. But for those of you who are ready to become a member of The Saddle Club, we’ve also compiled a list of places close to Melbourne.

Not too keen on horses? Check out the 14 best day hikes from Melbourne.

Where to experience horse riding

Greenvale
Photograph: Supplied

Greenvale

If you’re looking to ride a horse but don’t want to drive hours to get there, Woodlands Trail Rides is situated 30 minutes outside of the CBD and is in a great spot to ride through a historic park close to the city. The Woodlands Historic Park gets panoramic views of the city, the bay and the Great Dividing Range. With tours starting from an hour in duration, it’s a great way for people to get a taste of horse riding without having to spend a huge portion of their day in the car.

Hepburn Shire
Photograph: Anthony Evans

Hepburn Shire

The Hepburn region also plays host to many trail rides, including Hepburn Lagoon Trail Rides. Just ten minutes from Daylesford, the company comfortably caters for all riders by matching one of the horses with the rider’s ability. Choose between a scenic two-hour ride through the countryside followed by a bite and a cool drink after the ride, or a five-hour pub ride to the historic Swiss Mountain Hotel for lunch. Keep in mind that all riders' blood alcohol limit must remain below 0.05 so they can ride back to the stables.

Yarra Ranges
Photograph: Melanie Faith Dove

Yarra Ranges

For those seeking more of a long-distance ride, Chum Creek Horse Riding offers expeditions from the Yarra Ranges to 90 Mile Beach. The trip takes two full days, and you'll camp out in the Australian bush for two nights, sleeping in a provided sleeping bag and enjoying meals cooked by the campfire. For those after something a bit less strenuous, Chum Creek also offers rides ranging between an hour and 2.5 hours. 

High Country
Photograph: Creative Commons

High Country

Watson’s Mountain Country Trail Rides has the High Country at its doorstep and operates rides seven days a week, rain, hail or shine. The company has experiences ranging from hour-long rides to seven-day treks designed around The Man From Snowy River. The ride takes you to the locations from the film and heritage areas to give riders a historic account of the region. If all that riding sounds tiring, the experience also includes cooked meals and a degustation to keep spirits up.

Where to ride your own horse

Great Otway National Park
Photograph: Christian Pearson

Great Otway National Park

  • Travel

If you have your own noble steed, many of Victoria’s national and state parks offer opportunities for adventures on horseback. Great Otway National Park has roads and tracks available for horse riding, with the park allowing horse riding on all formed park areas such as Bambra, Deans Marsh, Barwon Downs, Barongarook and Forrest. You can also ride your horse on selected beaches along the coast, such as Fairhaven, where you can pretend you are in Mr Braithwaite’s beloved music video. 

You Yangs Regional Park
Photograph: Visit Victoria

You Yangs Regional Park

If you’re travelling to Geelong from Melbourne you’ll pass the You Yangs mountains. The distinctive peaks offer a great view of the flat plains below and are a great spot for horse riding. The western plantation of the area has three looped horse riding trails near one of the site’s car parks, making it easy for transportation and accessibility for horse owners. One of the highlights of the trail is riding along Hovell’s Creek as you pass through the sugar gums.

Alpine National Park
Photograph: Josie Withers

Alpine National Park

The alpine regions are a great spot to camp with your horse with a number of horse camps available to book. The Bogong High Plains are available to ride during the summer season and also have horse yards that hold up to 20 horses. Howqua Hills is also open during summer and is situated along the Howqua River. The old gold mining area makes it a secluded and scenic valley to ride and camp.

