If you’re looking to ride a horse but don’t want to drive hours to get there, Woodlands Trail Rides is situated 30 minutes outside of the CBD and is in a great spot to ride through a historic park close to the city. The Woodlands Historic Park gets panoramic views of the city, the bay and the Great Dividing Range. With tours starting from an hour in duration, it’s a great way for people to get a taste of horse riding without having to spend a huge portion of their day in the car.