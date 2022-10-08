Melbourne
White Night

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Geelong, Geelong
  1. Small girl interacting with the Waterlight Graffiti installation
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Pollution Pods White Night Reimagined
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Cluster White Night Reimagined
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Melbourne's annual after-dark festival of light, art and music is taking over three regional cities

Since 2013, White Night has been lighting up the streets of Melbourne for a 12-hour art party, featuring spectacular projections of art, mind-bending installations and unexpected immersive experiences. It went into hibernation for the last few years, but it's returning this year to light up three regional cities: Geelong, Bendigo and, for the first time, Shepparton. 

The festivities will be spread out over the year, with the first White Night hitting Shepparton on Saturday, June 25. Located just a two-hour drive north of Melbourne, Shepparton's inaugural White Night is already expected to attract 30,000 visitors. Rug up for a cold June night and prepare to venture into immersive installations exploring the region's landscape, culture and history. The festival will move on to Bendigo on Saturday, September 3 before wrapping up in Geelong on Saturday, October 8. 

The full program of events has yet to be announced, so watch this space for updates or visit the White Night website.

Looking to fill your calendar? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in our city this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
whitenight.com.au/
Address:
Around Geelong
Around Geelong
Geelong
Melbourne
3220
Price:
Free

Dates and times

