Wild Harvest Seafood Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Mallacoota
  • Recommended
  1. Person shucking a large platter of oysters
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A man and a woman standing outside a market stall filled with clothing. In front of them are ocean-themed artworks
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Trays of oysters on ice
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Feast on fresh fish, oysters and more at this regional seafood festival

The East Gippsland town of Mallacoota is bringing back its seafood festival for 2022, so clear your calendar from November 11 to 13. The fishy three-day affair invites visitors from all over Victoria (and interstate) to discover and feast on the region's pristine seafood. 

After the inaugural 2019 festival was a smash hit, Mallacoota was hit hard by the 2019-2020 summer bushfires, and Covid caused the cancellation of the festival in 2020 and 2021. It's been rough, but the community is bursting with excitement to finally welcome back visitors and re-establish its reputation as one of Victoria's best off-the-beaten-path destinations.

At the heart of this year's event is the free, open-air Wild Harvest Seafood Market, as well as a variety of dinner and tasting events hosted by nationally renowned seafood chefs and food writers. Beloved regional brewery Sailor's Grave has confirmed it'll bring its legendary urchin-infused beer, which debuted to acclaim at the inaugural festival. 

Over the weekend, there will also be a Champagne and oyster cruise hosted by award-winning wine and food writers Max Allen and Richard Cornish. As you sip bubbly and snack on oysters, the duo will regale you with the story of how miners and developers over-consumed the natural oyster bed of South Eastern Australia – and what the future of the industry might look like. 

For more information and to book your tickets, head to the Wild Harvest Seafood Festival website.

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.wildharvestseafoodfestival.com/
Address:
Around Mallacoota
Maurice Ave
Mallacoota
Melbourne
3892

Dates and times

