Yearbook 2022

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Immigration Museum, Melbourne
A musician called Kye sitting in a car.
Photograph: Laura Du Ve
Time Out says

Join the Immigration Museum for a celebration of cultural highlights from the past year of music, literature and film

For Victorians, 2022 was the first full year without a lockdown after the events of the Covid-19 pandemic – and as we all know, the arts industry was one of the communities that struggled the most during that time. In celebration of our local artistic talents, the Immigration Museum is hosting Yearbook 2022, a full-day multidisciplinary program celebrating acclaimed works from the past year. 

The courtyard will be filled with sweet summery tunes played live by local DJs from midday until 4pm, and you'll then be treated to a line-up of musicians including neo-soul artist Kye, Melbourne rapper Agung Mango and Naarm-based soul R'n'B duo Zretro. After you've boogied yourself out, make your way to the Long Room where you can listen in on panel discussions and performances by some of our city's best writers, including Ouyang YuLucy VanOliver ReesonZena Cumpston and Sick Leave.

Tickets start at $20 for adults, and you can purchase yours here

After more fun in Melbourne? Here are the best things to do in the city this weekend.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
museumsvictoria.com.au/immigrationmuseum/whats-on/yearbook-2022/
Address:
Immigration Museum
Old Customs House
400 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St; Southern Cross
Price:
$20
Opening hours:
Noon-7pm

Dates and times

