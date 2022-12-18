Time Out says

Join the Immigration Museum for a celebration of cultural highlights from the past year of music, literature and film

For Victorians, 2022 was the first full year without a lockdown after the events of the Covid-19 pandemic – and as we all know, the arts industry was one of the communities that struggled the most during that time. In celebration of our local artistic talents, the Immigration Museum is hosting Yearbook 2022, a full-day multidisciplinary program celebrating acclaimed works from the past year.

The courtyard will be filled with sweet summery tunes played live by local DJs from midday until 4pm, and you'll then be treated to a line-up of musicians including neo-soul artist Kye, Melbourne rapper Agung Mango and Naarm-based soul R'n'B duo Zretro. After you've boogied yourself out, make your way to the Long Room where you can listen in on panel discussions and performances by some of our city's best writers, including Ouyang Yu, Lucy Van, Oliver Reeson, Zena Cumpston and Sick Leave.

Tickets start at $20 for adults, and you can purchase yours here.

After more fun in Melbourne? Here are the best things to do in the city this weekend.