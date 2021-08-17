Suns out, bums out: Australia is one of the best places in the world to go swimming au naturel

Australia is fortunate to have some of the best beaches in the world... and the naturalist community agrees. Australia has been named the fifth best country in the world for skinny dipping – that is, nude swimming – in new research by outdoor and adventure website Outforia.

Countries were rated on several factors to determine their skinny dipping suitability, including their average annual temperature and water temperature, the number of nude beaches and campsites they have, and the legality of nude bathing in said country.

For those who are unaware, nude bathing is only legal in Australia at designated nudist beaches – of which we have only 66 (compared to 422 in Spain and 397 in France). However, thanks to an average annual temperature of 21.7 degrees celsius and a water temp of 20.9 degrees celsis, we've secured fifth place in the nude rankings.

The top place was taken out by France, followed by the USA, Spain and Thailand. Australia takes out fifth, with the top ten rounded out by Israel, South Africa, the UK, Italy and Greece.

