With its burgeoning restaurant and arts scenes, Auckland is New Zealand’s up-and-coming creative hub. If you only have one night to stay in the big smoke before you hit the road, book a luxurious night at the Cordis Hotel, a five-star, 640-room hotel located a skip away from Aotea Square. While there, enjoy Kiwi-inspired cocktails and bites at Our Land Is Alive, the in-house bar. If it's a nice day, sip in the courtyard surrounded by leafy native plants.

Mosey on down to the Viaduct Harbour, where you can enjoy a stroll or explore the New Zealand Maritime Museum, where you can also set sail in one of its heritage vessels. Need your culture fix? While away the hours at the Auckland Art Gallery, the largest art institution in New Zealand and home to a collection of more than 15,000 works.

For dinner, make your way to Tanuki, a Japanese izakaya that's been a neighbourhood favourite for more than 25 years. 'Tanuki' means badger, and in Japanese folklore, the cheeky critters are often drinking sake and partying it up – and those are the exact vibes you can expect here. Or, if you're after some of the best beef and lamb in the country, book in at Jervois Steakhouse.

Don’t let your North Island adventure end there: consider Auckland as your launchpad for a road trip around the Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty.