How to spend the perfect weekend in Launceston

Feast your eyes on stalls brimming with Tasmania’s freshest seasonal produce at the Harvest Launceston Community Farmers’ Market, held every Saturday morning from 8.30am. Here you’ll be able to savour locally roasted coffee and cool-climate wines, and taste your way through cheeses, homemade preserves, premium produce, artisan bread and pastries and a roster of food trucks. Be sure to nab a slab of fresh, cultured butter from Tasmanian Butter Co, who make mighty fine butter you’ll want to eat straight from the spreading knife.