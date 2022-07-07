How to spend the perfect weekend in Launceston

Tasmania is a cool-climate wine bonanza – so why not turn your vacation into a more appreciative wine-cation?

We recommend you start at the 61-hectare vineyard at Josef Chrómy Wines. Book into the Art of Sparkling Experience where you can learn how the winery's signature sparkling is made and get hands-on experience adding liquor to your own batch to take home with you.

Heading north, hop over to Tamar Ridge Winery for vino with a view. Park yourself on the lawn and taste your way through sauvignon blanc, pinot gris and riesling. You can order a seasonal platter from local catering company Hubert & Dan that’s loaded with local and housemade cheeses, salmon and charcuterie to enjoy while you imbibe.

The next stop is Moores Hill Estate, Tasmania’s first 100 per cent solar-powered winery. With 108 solar panels on the roof, you can feel ethically angelic about snapping up a bottle of their 2012 vintage. Keep an eye out for the cellar door's friendly wine dog Otto, who likes to roam the vineyards too.

Finish it off with a drive by Sinapius’s site in Pipers Brook. The smallest grower on the list, this family-run vineyard is known for its estate-grown field blends, including its clem blanc and esmè rouge. It’s the perfect digestif for your vino-cation.