A balcony with a large hot tub with jets running.
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

The best holiday homes with spas, saunas and heated pools

Soak away the winter blues at these idyllic properties in Victoria and across Australia

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
If summer has faded into distant memory and you're dreading the cooler nights that are starting to set in, prepare to soak away the winter blues by treating yourself to a getaway to a holiday home fitted out with a spa, sauna or heated pool. We've picked our favourite Victorian holiday homes for those who want to stay stateside, but in case you were keen to escape to sunnier shores, we've also rounded up a few of our top picks in QLD and NSW. 

Have a scroll, pack your bathers and prepare to pretend it's still summer at one of these idyllic winter properties. 

Are you the type who prefers to embrace the cold? Check out our ultimate guide to making the most of Melbourne's cooler months.

Stay at one of these gorgeous Victorian homes

The Samantha
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

The Samantha

Cost: from $1,428 per night

Size: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Drive down to Portsea at the tip of the Mornington Peninsula where you'll find this serene and incredibly private estate. The house is designed to make it easy to feel connected to nature even from within the house, with floor-ceiling openings in the kitchen and dining area walls that lead out to the back deck. Soak the worries of the day away at the solar-heated saltwater pool and spa, cook at the built-in barbecue, relax by the open fireplace and bounce on the Olympic sized in-ground trampoline. If you're keen to explore, Portsea Surf Beach, Portsea Lagoon and Portsea's town centre are all within walking distance. 

Hamptons Mt Martha
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Hamptons Mt Martha

Cost: from $816 per night

Size: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Looking for a tranquil getaway? This estate is situated in the charming coastal village of Mount Martha, and it's perfect for relaxing, lounging and entertaining. Natural light is abundant, there's a sun-catching sitting area in the garden and you can warm up and read a book by the indoor fireplace. Steal some sun by the pool and then, when night falls, keep the cold at bay with a luxurious dip in the spa. under the stars. 

Ocean Beach Road
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Ocean Beach Road

Cost: from $2,142 per night

Size: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This breezy home in the seaside village of Sorrento sleeps 19, making it perfect for a big catch-up with all of your friends or family. When you arrive, you'll be welcomed by two large palm trees flanking the entrance and tropical decor when you step inside. Start your day with a session in the fully equipped gym, play ping-pong, pool or table hockey in the games room, watch movies in the theatre room then wind down with a soak in the heated pool and spa. When you're ready to venture out, you're within walking distance of beaches, the coastline, walking tracks and Sorrento. 

Sky Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Sky Melbourne

Cost: from $2,890

Size: 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

If you've ever dreamt of staying in a penthouse, this little slice of heaven in the heart of the CBD offers panoramic city, bay and mountain views across Melbourne. Feel on top of the world as you watch the sparkle of city lights from the balcony. Everything you need will be within arm's reach, including an upstairs bar, fire pit, entertaining lounge and, of course, the shared pool, sauna and steam room. 

Or head interstate for a holiday

Contempo on Main
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Contempo on Main

Cost: varies based on duration of stay

Size: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This waterfront apartment is located right above the famous Main Beach waterfront and just 18 metres from the shore, meaning you'll be just a few steps from white sands and surf. Take a dip in the ocean then warm up afterwards in the private spa while breathing in the salty air and taking in the gorgeous seaside views. When you're ready for a feed, there are heaps of trendy cafes, bars and restaurants within walking distance. 

Indigo
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Indigo

Cost: from $1,140 per night

Size: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Live out your dream tropical lifestyle at this beachfront property at Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays. If you're keen on a day out on the water, head down to Funnel Bay Beach to feel the sand between your toes, hop on a cruise or partake in some water sports. If not, simply stay on the property and enjoy the views from the lush garden, heated pool and patio. 

Lawndale
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Lawndale

Cost: from $1,000 per night

Size: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Originally built in the 1870s as Lawndale College, this property in the Foxground Valley has stood the test of time. The home is filled with old-world charm and offers a rustic farmhouse experience and country lifestyle. Soak up the rural surroundings from the barbecue area and infinity-edge swimming pool before heading back inside to unwind in front of the fireplace with a glass of wine. 

Bela Deluxe Penthouse
Photograph: Supplied/Luxico

Bela Deluxe Penthouse

Cost: from $1,500 per night

Size: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Looking to experience sheer opulence? This stunning apartment has a private sky pool on an expansive balcony with unbeatable panoramic ocean views. Leave all your worries behind for a warm, soothing soak in the pool while perched high above the streets of Mermaid Beach. If you can be convinced to leave, you're only 300-metres from the beach and within walking distance of shops, cafes and bars.

