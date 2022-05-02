The best holiday homes with spas, saunas and heated pools

Soak away the winter blues at these idyllic properties in Victoria and across Australia

If summer has faded into distant memory and you're dreading the cooler nights that are starting to set in, prepare to soak away the winter blues by treating yourself to a getaway to a holiday home fitted out with a spa, sauna or heated pool. We've picked our favourite Victorian holiday homes for those who want to stay stateside, but in case you were keen to escape to sunnier shores, we've also rounded up a few of our top picks in QLD and NSW.

Have a scroll, pack your bathers and prepare to pretend it's still summer at one of these idyllic winter properties.

