The best holiday homes with spas, saunas and heated pools

Cost: from $1,428 per night
Size: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Drive down to Portsea at the tip of the Mornington Peninsula where you'll find this serene and incredibly private estate. The house is designed to make it easy to feel connected to nature even from within the house, with floor-ceiling openings in the kitchen and dining area walls that lead out to the back deck. Soak the worries of the day away at the solar-heated saltwater pool and spa, cook at the built-in barbecue, relax by the open fireplace and bounce on the Olympic sized in-ground trampoline. If you're keen to explore, Portsea Surf Beach, Portsea Lagoon and Portsea's town centre are all within walking distance.