Timeout

The Great Ocean Road
Photograph: Visit Victoria

The Great Ocean Road named the world's 9th most popular road trip

We don't call it the "great" ocean road for nothing and now the drive has worldwide recognition

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
We've known for a while that Victoria's Great Ocean Road is a fantastic drive. The undulating, 243km road winds its way along Victoria's southern coastline, sandwiched high above a deep blue sea and fern-laden eucalypt forests. It's even number five on our list of 101 things to do once in your life in Melbourne. But now our favourite stretch of road is finally getting some global recognition. 

Victoria's Great Ocean Road has been named the ninth most popular road trip in the world, with 677,200 global searches for the drive every year. The research comes from international driving education company Zutobi who released a list of the world's most popular road trips based on annual searches. 

Taking out top place in the list was California's Big Sur, followed by Route 66 and the Dolomites in Italy. The Great Ocean Road was the only Australian road trip to make the top ten, and is also the most searched for road trip in Australia. You can read the full list here

More great Victorian drives to put on your bucket list

The best scenic drives in Victoria
Photograph: Visit Victoria

The best scenic drives in Victoria

  • Travel

Victoria is home to snowy mountains, centuries-old forests and pristine coastline – all of which are connected by a network of roads and highways just waiting for you to drive. Hey, your rego partly pays for these tarmac trails so you might as well enjoy them. Here’s our top pick of the best scenic drives in Victoria.

Read more
