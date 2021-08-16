We don't call it the "great" ocean road for nothing and now the drive has worldwide recognition

We've known for a while that Victoria's Great Ocean Road is a fantastic drive. The undulating, 243km road winds its way along Victoria's southern coastline, sandwiched high above a deep blue sea and fern-laden eucalypt forests. It's even number five on our list of 101 things to do once in your life in Melbourne. But now our favourite stretch of road is finally getting some global recognition.

Victoria's Great Ocean Road has been named the ninth most popular road trip in the world, with 677,200 global searches for the drive every year. The research comes from international driving education company Zutobi who released a list of the world's most popular road trips based on annual searches.

Taking out top place in the list was California's Big Sur, followed by Route 66 and the Dolomites in Italy. The Great Ocean Road was the only Australian road trip to make the top ten, and is also the most searched for road trip in Australia. You can read the full list here.