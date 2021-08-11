See and do

If you’re the kind of person who likes to be hands-on and learn something new, book a cooking class at High Country Food Co. Whether you book as an individual, a pair, or host a private group class the result is the same; delicious morsels of quality food that you’ve made yourself and memories that last a lifetime.

Maybe you’re more of an outdoorsy holidayer. Have you ever been horseback riding through the Victorian countryside? If not, Mansfield is the place to do it. McCormacks Mountain Valley Trail Rides will take you on an adventure you’ll never forget. With over thirty years of experience in the trail riding industry, McCormacks offer horses for every skill level, an intimate experience and breathtaking views.

For winter weekend getaways, Mansfield is also a mere fifty-minute drive to the slopes of Mt Buller. So not only can you enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of a small country town but you can also let your inner ski bunny out on some of Australia’s most beautiful slopes.