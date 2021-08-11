Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mansfield
Photograph: Peter Dunphy/Visit Victoria

Weekend getaways: Mansfield

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Dividing Range is a little known destination perfect for a romantic weekend away or a trip with friends

Written by
Lacey-Jade Christie
Advertising

You may have heard of Mansfield or even driven through it on your way to Mt Buller and not really given it much thought. Let’s change that. Mansfield is home to horse riding adventures, world-class patisseries, cooking classes and some of regional Victoria's most luxurious accommodation. 

Looking for more weekend guides? These are Victoria's best getaways to try.

The best things to do in Mansfield

See and do
Photograph: Peter Dunphy/Visit Victoria

See and do

If you’re the kind of person who likes to be hands-on and learn something new, book a cooking class at High Country Food Co. Whether you book as an individual, a pair, or host a private group class the result is the same; delicious morsels of quality food that you’ve made yourself and memories that last a lifetime. 

Maybe you’re more of an outdoorsy holidayer. Have you ever been horseback riding through the Victorian countryside? If not, Mansfield is the place to do it. McCormacks Mountain Valley Trail Rides will take you on an adventure you’ll never forget. With over thirty years of experience in the trail riding industry, McCormacks offer horses for every skill level, an intimate experience and breathtaking views.

For winter weekend getaways, Mansfield is also a mere fifty-minute drive to the slopes of Mt Buller. So not only can you enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of a small country town but you can also let your inner ski bunny out on some of Australia’s most beautiful slopes.

Eat
Photograph: The Fields

Eat

The first stop on any culinary tour of Mansfield has to be the Fields. The perfect place to unwind after your drive from the city, the Fields is a gastropub that serves a selection of Asian-inspired dishes. The menu includes wagyu beef burgers and katsu sandos, as well as bao and sashimi.

For breakfast or a tasty midday treat, Alpine Patisserie is a must. There’s just something about these French pastries mixed with that fresh country air. Grab yourself a fresh baguette and some goats cheese for lunch and pocket a flakey, buttery croissant for later.

Next, try Curry Garden. This newly refurbished tandoor Indian restaurant is family run and has both dine-in and takeaway options. If you’ve never had Indian food cooked in a tandoor oven before we suggest you try the chicken tikka here at Curry Garden.

Advertising
Drink
Photograph: Delatite Wines

Drink

There’s nothing quite like visiting the cellar door. Meeting the winemakers and seeing the grounds on which the grapes were grown and the wine was made gives you an appreciation that you just never get from buying at the bottle shop. Established in 1968, Delatite is a vineyard that aims to grow its grapes in the most natural way possible, resulting in a product that allows the grapes to really shine. Delatite is famous for its Reserve ‘Roberts Block’ Shiraz so be sure to ask for a taste when you visit.

In the mood for something a little more low key? Then add Social Bandit Brewing Co to your itinerary. This bar’s mission in life is to “make the best beer and pizza you’ve ever had”. Given they make their beers and pizza on site. why not take them up on the challenge? With beers on tap and a roaring fire to keep you toasty, we suggest testing the bar staff’s knowledge of the brews on hand.

Stay
Photograph: Lancemore Milawa

Stay

Lancemore Milawa was recognised as one of Australia’s best regional hotels by Luxury Travel Magazine so expect nothing but the best from this boutique hotel. Take in the sweeping views of Victoria's High Country while staying in one of 40 spacious and elegantly designed suites. You can sleep well knowing that Lancemore Milawa also houses a critically acclaimed restaurant and a house Merlot that would satisfy any red wine lover’s palate.

Looking for accommodation that’s a little more rustic? Why not try Airbnb? There you will find pioneer huts, romantic and secluded cottages as well as larger houses perfect for a group weekend away. So what will it be: a tiny farmhouse, a four-bedroom house with a bath or a corner cottage? The possibilities are endless.

Looking for quick trips?

The best day trips from Melbourne
Photograph: Robert Blackburn

The best day trips from Melbourne

  • Travel

If you're looking for a break from the inner-city grid, there's no better cure than a day trip from Melbourne. The state of Victoria is full of friendly neighbourhood towns, whether you're in the mood for a winery tour, a road trip or a national park to explore. These one-day escapes are just what the doctor ordered, so get out there and explore Melbourne's beautiful backyard.  

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.