Miami ranked one of the best cities in the world by locals

It only takes one trip to Miami to plant the seed in your mind: "I could live here." And how could you not want to? Boundless beaches and palm trees, a kaleidoscopic patchwork of cultures and an endless calendar of things to do under the sun puts our population in a constant vacation state of mind. But hey, don't take our word for it; just ask the thousands of city dwellers who voted Miami as one of Time Out's 50 Best Cities in the World.

Miami ranked #23 in this year's global survey, which asks locals around the world what it's like to work, play and just exist where they live. This years rankings focused on quality and affordability of food, culture and nightlife, as well as how the city overall made them feel, from the aesthetics surrounding them to the friendliness of their neighbors.

What really stands out about Miami is our legendary party scene. Miami had the second highest score for nightlife with a 94 percent approval rating, right behind Dubai which scored 98 percent. We nudged ahead of other party destinations like Berlin (92) and Singapore (91). And we totally back this finding, from bars to day parties, and nightclubs to strip clubs.

Even astrologists agree: there has never been a more exciting time to live in this city than right now. Change is the only constant here, and everything from our hospitality scene to our arts and entertainment offerings are leveling up. We have internationally revered chefs like Massimo Bottura and Thomas Keller opening restaurants here, our gallery scene continues to grow and usher in more exposure of local and Latin American works, Messi is now a proud Miamian and in addition to hosting big wig events like Art Basel, F1 and the Miami Open, in 2026 we'll be hosting the Fifa World Cup!

