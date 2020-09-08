Have a virtual party or hangout with Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” on Broadway

The Great White Way has gone dark and our favorite Broadway shows for kids aren't returning until 2021.

Sadly, Frozen will not reopen along with our favorites, but little queens and kings of the cold can still enjoy the theatrical perks of the Disney classic. Thanks to Broadway Plus, kids can participate in a virtual birthday party, singing lesson or digital meet and greet with their favorite stars: Patti Murin, who played Anna in Frozen, has just joined the platform and will gladly spend time digitally with your little Mouseketeers. (Elsa, played by Caroline Bowman, and Hans, played by Austin Colby, are also available for virtual hellos.)

Video shout-outs from Anna are $95, 30-minute meet and greets are $165, hour-long vocal coaching is $250 and birthdays are $400. If your theater buff can't resist the stage, they also have options to enjoy digital experiences from shows such as Wicked, Aladdin, Be More Chill and so much more.

You can also check out Princess & Me, a West coast-based company that schedules Zoom calls with all of your children's favorite Disney princesses. Plus, Nickelodeon characters are also up for a quick Zoom chat!

