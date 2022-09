New York boasts the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world, so it’s easy to understand why tourists and even local museums lovers might not realize that there’s a lot more destinations to visit than just The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim or MoMA. Those are of course, amazing places, but if you’re looking for something more off-beat, you should know the NYC hosts a whole ecology of smaller, niche museums with idiosyncratic offerings related to mathematics, magic and even elevators. Where can you find them? Why right here in our authoritative list of New York’s quirkiest museums.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to museums in NYC