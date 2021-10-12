The 10 best bars in Soho

Two pistols found during the bar’s construction are menacingly displayed in the doorway, but this relaxed downtown bar is more sweet than vicious. Bargoers crowd onto wooden benches or gather on a graffiti-adorned patio, weather permitting, to tip back pints of Hoegaarden. Beware: Like many downtown joints, what’s chill during the week can get packed on weekends.
NYC’s Soho (not to be confused with London’s!) has floated from its artistic reputation and crystallized into a shopping district over the years, but even when they pave paradise, people still gotta eat and drink. And, in spite of its present bourgeois trappings, there are still plenty of genuine places to do it.
