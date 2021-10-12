New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
La Compagnie
Photograph: Ali Garber

The 10 best bars in Soho

One of NYC’s most famous neighborhoods, Soho has excellent wine bars, beer halls, outdoor spots and dives for days.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105817978/image.jpg
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
&
Bao Ong
Advertising

NYC’s Soho (not to be confused with London’s!) has floated from its artistic reputation and crystallized into a shopping district over the years, but even when they pave paradise, people still gotta eat and drink. And, in spite of its present bourgeois trappings, there are still plenty of genuine places to do it.    

RECOMMENDED: See the full list of best bars in New York

Best Soho bars in NYC

Sweet & Vicious
David Rosenzweig

1. Sweet & Vicious

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Nolita
  • price 1 of 4

Two pistols found during the bar’s construction are menacingly displayed in the doorway, but this relaxed downtown bar is more sweet than vicious. Bargoers crowd onto wooden benches or gather on a graffiti-adorned patio, weather permitting, to tip back pints of Hoegaarden. Beware: Like many downtown joints, what’s chill during the week can get packed on weekends.

Read more
Order delivery
Mother’s Ruin
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

2. Mother’s Ruin

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4

At this airy Nolita drinkery, co-owners Timothy Lynch and Richard Knapp bring in a rotating cast of star bartenders to sling classic and contemporary drinks. The laid-back space—done up with a cream-colored tin ceiling, exposed brick and weathered-wood bar—also offers a full menu. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Spring Lounge

3. Spring Lounge

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Nolita

Part dive bar, part after-work hangout, Spring Lounge is the kind of place where you need never drink alone. The liquor’s been flowing on this corner since the 1920s; the wooden tables and benches reek of whiskey, hops and malt. The desire for low-key spots like this in the otherwise retail-heavy area is obvious when the crowds start packing in. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
The Ear Inn
Photograph: Donald Yip

5. The Ear Inn

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

When it opened in 1830, the Ear Inn was popular with colorful characters ambling in from the docks of the Hudson. The basic decor (dark-wood bar, wobbly tables and chairs, lots of retro ephemera) hasn’t changed much since, but locals continue to pack the place thanks to its relaxed vibe and historic charm. 

Read more
Order delivery
Milano’s Bar
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

6. Milano’s Bar

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Nolita
  • price 1 of 4

This narrow slip is easy to miss, and if it’s crowded inside it can be challenging to navigate through the shrinkwrapped space. And it's loud. And the bathrooms are just this side of functional. But, all caveats aside, this is one of the Soho bars we return to the most for simple pints and maybe a glass or two of red or white wine of indeterminate origin. 

Read more
Advertising
Broome Street Bar
Photograph: Sean Ellingson

7. Broome Street Bar

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

The stained-glass visage of a young boy in a cap stares at passersby from this been-here-forever corner establishment (the current owners have operated the place for more than three decades). Tourists from nearby hotels mingle with locals, all ordering from chalkboard menus and sipping microbrews. The docket of standard pub grub includes a respectable burger served on pita bread.

Read more
Order delivery
The Blond
Photograph: Courtesy the Blond

8. The Blond

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Little Italy
  • price 3 of 4

This sultry lounge, outfitted with jewel-toned velvet couches and antique mirror columns, has a DJ spinning on weekend nights filled with pretty people partying until the wee hours of the night at the 11 Howard hotel. If you don't want to reserve bottle service, be sure to show up when it opens to have a chance of getting into the Soho spot.

Read more
Advertising
Houston Hall
Photo: Caroline Voagen Nelson

9. Houston Hall

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

Thanks to lofted ceilings and six large skylights, this often-packed beer mecca inside a former parking garage offers a sunny beer-garden-like experience year-round. Beer maidens and barkeeps sling comically large, sudsy one-liter steins of brewskis to a predominately dude-heavy crowd, but the more manageable 12-ounce and half-liter mugs afford a greater range of sampling from the ten rotating taps of Greenpoint Beer Works.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more food and drink in Soho?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Fall

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.