Balthazar
The 16 best restaurants in Soho

New York City’s Soho has cozy French restaurants, world-famous bakeries, satisfying Italian sandwiches and some truly fancy foods.

Written by
Christina Izzo
,
Jake Cohen
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
One of NYC’s most famous neighborhoods, we humbly submit that Soho’s food and drink options are one of the attractions that gave it that categorization. Sure, it also has world-class galleries and, in recent years, an abundance of shopping destinations you’ll also see all over the world, but restaurants and bars are part of the fabric of every neighborhood. And these are Soho’s best. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC

Best Soho restaurants in NYC

Raoul’s

1. Raoul’s

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Soho
  • price 4 of 4

This charming restaurant has been Prince Street royalty since 1975. Its sultry assembled art, pressed-tin ceilings, intimite seating arrangement (we prefer the booths in the back) and tasteful throwback flair combine to make it cinematic, romantic, and inimitably NYC. The menu, however, is solidly French featuring moules frites, savory steaks and satisfying crepes. 

Wayan
Photograph: Noah Fecks

2. Wayan

  • Restaurants
  • Indonesian
  • Nolita

Technically a few steps beyond Soho and into Nolita, Ochi and Cédric Vongerichten’s Wayan is worth traveling the extra minute for. The ornately designed Indonesian/French restaurant serves several satay varieties along with excellent lobster noodles, crispy baby back pork ribs and fan favorite corn fritters. 

Read more
Jack’s Wife Freda
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

3. Jack’s Wife Freda

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Nolita
  • price 2 of 4

This 40-seat restaurant—sporting dark-green leather banquettes, brass railings and marble counters—serves homey fare, like matzo ball soup made with duck fat and a skirt steak sandwich served alongside hand-cut fries. In the morning, find Stumptown coffee, homemade croissants and a green shakshuka sure to make it onto your Instagram.

Read more
Le Coucou
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

4. Le Coucou

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Little Italy
  • price 3 of 4

Though still temporarially closed, this local French favorite posted a hiring notice on its website on October 12; the first sign it might soon reopen that we've seen in a long time. Keep an eye on coming reservations for candlelight dining under vaulted ceilings and handblown chandeliers.

Read more
Balthazar
5. Balthazar

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Not only is the iconic Balthazar still trendy, but the kitchen rarely makes a false step. The bread is great, the food is good, and the service is surprisingly friendly. No matter what time of day, you're bound to have a flawless French meal making it a favorite spot for spontaneous dining.

Read more
Café Altro Paradiso
Photograph: Filip Wolak

6. Café Altro Paradiso

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • West Village
  • price 3 of 4

This 75-seat, split-level dining room is airy and bright, if nondescript, with bare white-oak finishes, vaulted ceilings and large windows diffusing natural light throughout. From chef Ignacio Mattos of Estela, Café Altro Paradiso offers uncomplicated Mediterranean dishes (including a variety of pastas) to enjoy with a glass of Italian wine from its extensive list.

Read more
Emmett's
Photograph: Lauren Spinelli

7. Emmett's

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4

Once you've tried all of the best pizza in New York, give some other cities a shot without having to leave Manhattan. Adorned with Cubs decals, Blue Brothers prints and deep dish pizzas topping tables, Emmett's serves—you guessed it!—Chicago-style pies! In addition to the regional pizza casserole, Italian beef sandwiches and burgers are also on the menu.

Read more
Charlie Bird
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

8. Charlie Bird

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Devoted in equal measure to seasonal cooking and serious wine, this West Village spot that spills out onto the sidewalk was a popular place to eat outside before outdoor dining became ubiquitous. Its new-American menu has some Italian influences, and its packed with raw bar items, vibrant pastas and succulent roast meats.

Read more
Order delivery
Blue Ribbon Brasserie
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Blue Ribbon Brasserie

9. Blue Ribbon Brasserie

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

As famous for its scene as its long lines, this downtown haunt has been an after-hours magnet for clubbers, clocked-out chefs and ne’er-do-wells since 1992. The restaurant’s trappings—brick walls, globe lamps, slanted mirrors—reflect the bistro menu (hanger steak, escargot), but seafood is also a big focus: Look out for the raw-bar towers.

Read more
Looking to spend the entire day in Soho?

