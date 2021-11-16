At this Bushwick corner tavern, you’ll find an edgy vibe, a sociable staff and quirky yet noticeably well-suited decor (let’s just say it’s titillating). Drink prices are wallet-friendly, and long weekday happy hours extend to wine and drafts. Your inner child will happily break out here, as this dive bar has toys and classic board games—think Chutes and Ladders and Connect Four—that will attract patrons and friends.
Cocktail bars, wine bars, and dives, when it comes to local watering holes, New York City’s cup runneth over with countless options. The five boroughs are also home to the adorably quirky themed bar, so unique that it gets its own genre. From a vibrant tiki bar in Williamsburg to an East Village establishment completely devoting itself to all things Tim Burton, these 13 themed bars in New York City are worth seeking out.
