Meet New York’s 2017 James Beard Award winners

Given their strong standing among the 2017 James Beard nominees, it’s no surprise that New York restaurants nabbed quite a few JBFA honors at last night’s ceremony, held at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House. Both NYC newcomers like Le Coucou and time-honored stalwarts—Sahadi’s, a seven-decade-old Middle Eastern market in Brooklyn Heights, was distinguished as one of America’s Classics—took home the coveted food-world awards. Take a look at all of the New York winners below:
2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards
Best New Restaurant:
Le Coucou
NYC
Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel
NYC
Outstanding Service:
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Pocantico Hills, NY
Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs):
Marco Canora, Hearth
NYC
2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Awards
Design Icon:
Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant
NYC
2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics
Sahadi’s
Brooklyn, NY
Find the complete list of James Beard Award winners here.
