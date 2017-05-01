  • Blog
Meet New York’s 2017 James Beard Award winners

By Christina Izzo Posted: Monday May 1 2017, 10:04pm

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Given their strong standing among the 2017 James Beard nominees, it’s no surprise that New York restaurants nabbed quite a few JBFA honors at last night’s ceremony, held at Chicago’s Lyric Opera House. Both NYC newcomers like Le Coucou and time-honored stalwarts—Sahadi’s, a seven-decade-old Middle Eastern market in Brooklyn Heights, was distinguished as one of America’s Classics—took home the coveted food-world awards. Take a look at all of the New York winners below:

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards

Best New Restaurant:
Le Coucou
NYC

Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel
NYC


Outstanding Service:
Blue Hill at Stone Barns
Pocantico Hills, NY


Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs):
Marco Canora, Hearth
NYC

2017 James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Awards

Design Icon:

Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant
NYC

2017 James Beard Foundation America’s Classics

Sahadi’s
Brooklyn, NY

Find the complete list of James Beard Award winners here.

