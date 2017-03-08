  • Blog
Support the A Day Without a Woman protest at these female-fronted NYC restaurants

By Christina Izzo Posted: Wednesday March 8 2017, 3:33pm

Photograph: Krista Schlueter
Allison Kave and Keavy Blueher of Butter & Scotch

Whether you're striking for A Day Without a Woman or simply supporting those who are, there are plenty of ways to honor both the strike and International Women's Day today, particularly in the food-and-drink sector. 

As with last month's A Day Without Immigrants protest, many restaurant owners have shuttered their businesses today in solidarity with the strike, including Butter & Scotch's Allison Kave and Keavy Blueher, while others are participating with strike specials, the proceeds of which will benefit organizations like Planned Parenthood. Check out a round-up below of participating restaurants: 

Annisa:
Pioneering chef-owner Anita Lo and chef de cuisine Mary Attea will be donating the proceeds from the restaurant's Annisa cocktail and a spring-pea soup appetizer to Off the Sidelines, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s call-to-action campaign to encourage women to run for office. 

Ample Hills Creamery:
Along with dessert operations including La Newyorkina, One Girl Cookies and the Good Batch, the Brooklyn-based ice cream is donating a portion of today's profits to Girl Rising, a global movement advocating for girls' education.  

Tekoá:
At her Cobble Hill cafe, as well as its sister restaurants Txikito, La Vara and El Quinto Pino, Alex Raij is offering red-hued drinks like the Montserrat and Navarran rosé in support of A Day Without a Woman. Proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood. 

Casellula
Show your support by frequenting the west side wine-and-cheese cafe, which is donating all of today's tips to Shining Hope for Communities, a non-profit that fights gender inequality and urban poverty in Kenya. 

Nourish Kitchen & Table:
Marissa Lippert and the team behind the West Village cafe will grant a portion of proceeds from their A Day Without a Woman special—a gluten-free pistachio cake with mascarpone cream dubbed a "Watergate Cake with Impeachment Frosting"—to the Women's Center for Education and Career Advancement

 

