No matter where you are or where you work in New York, you’re probably stressed out. As great as our fair city is — with so many amazing things to do, fabulous restaurants and top-notch bars — it’s hard to find time to chill out. Taking a weekend getaway or relaxing on a nearby beach are good ways to relax, but often we need serenity NOW (and let’s face it: sometimes planning that beach trip or weekend getaway can lead to even more stress!). A relaxing spa treatment can be just the thing for a quick fix. Problem is, most of us can’t afford the luxurious spas that promise instant bliss. Fortunately there are a number of spots for affordable spa treatments in NYC. Whether it’s a facial, a massage, a mani-pedi or a body scrub, one to two hours at a spa will give you the re-set you need. You’ll feel refreshed and glowing in no time.

When was the last time you treated yourself? We think now is the time to get that affordable spa treatment. If you’re looking for more affordable ways to unwind, take a calming stroll through one of New York’s parks, or get a scoop of sweet, refreshing ice cream and tune out for a while before getting back to the hustle and bustle.

