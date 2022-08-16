View this post on Instagram
It’s tough to keep a fresh face when it’s hot as hell, but it burns more to drop almost $200 on a skin-care service. That’s why minimalist facial bar Heyday offers a deal that fits into your schedule and budget (minus the annoying wind chimes). Consider this NoMad spot an anti-spa. You can choose a 50-minute — the Classic, The Sweet Spot or The Monthly Maintenance for $120 (members can take advantage of discounts). The skin-care therapists will customize the session to your needs (like getting rid of pesky dry spots or pimples). If you want something more specialized, Heyday also does Gua Sha, light therapy, microdermabrasion, and professional peels. Better yet, this place opens early and closes late on weekdays, so you can pop in before or after work rather than sacrifice your weekend of beaching and boozing.