Shibui Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Shibui Spa

The best affordable spa treatments in NYC

These affordable spa treatments in NYC make it easy to relax and find your bliss

Written by
Jennifer Picht
,
Annalise Mantz
&
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
No matter where you are or where you work in New York, you’re probably stressed out. As great as our fair city is — with so many amazing things to do, fabulous restaurants and top-notch bars — it’s hard to find time to chill out. Taking a weekend getaway or relaxing on a nearby beach are good ways to relax, but often we need serenity NOW (and let’s face it: sometimes planning that beach trip or weekend getaway can lead to even more stress!). A relaxing spa treatment can be just the thing for a quick fix. Problem is, most of us can’t afford the luxurious spas that promise instant bliss. Fortunately there are a number of spots for affordable spa treatments in NYC. Whether it’s a facial, a massage, a mani-pedi or a body scrub, one to two hours at a spa will give you the re-set you need. You’ll feel refreshed and glowing in no time.

When was the last time you treated yourself? We think now is the time to get that affordable spa treatment. If you’re looking for more affordable ways to unwind, take a calming stroll through one of New York’s parks, or get a scoop of sweet, refreshing ice cream and tune out for a while before getting back to the hustle and bustle.

Affordable spa treatments in NYC

1. Heyday

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Flatiron
It’s tough to keep a fresh face when it’s hot as hell, but it burns more to drop almost $200 on a skin-care service. That’s why minimalist facial bar Heyday offers a deal that fits into your schedule and budget (minus the annoying wind chimes). Consider this NoMad spot an anti-spa. You can choose a 50-minute — the Classic, The Sweet Spot or The Monthly Maintenance for $120 (members can take advantage of discounts). The skin-care therapists will customize the session to your needs (like getting rid of pesky dry spots or pimples). If you want something more specialized, Heyday also does Gua Sha, light therapy, microdermabrasion, and professional peels. Better yet, this place opens early and closes late on weekdays, so you can pop in before or after work rather than sacrifice your weekend of beaching and boozing.

Season Spa NYC
Photograph: Courtesy of Season Spa

2. Season Spa NYC

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas

Note: This spa is not super-luxurious, but for doting and soothing salves, booking a mini facial treatment (40mins, $35) is totally worth it. The aesthetician will usher you into a small room with an unexpectedly comfortable bed and proceed to mollycoddle you with cleansers, creams, toners and moisturizers that will soothe your mug. Shell out a little more dough for an extraction and combo facial-shoulder massage followed by a 15-minute mask ($55).

3. Tribeca Beauty Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Tribeca

The mini facials (30mins, $110) are European-style at this quaint spa, meaning they consist mostly of massages in order to create a glowing complexion. The specialist will use several firming scrubs, working them into every pore. But once the lavender mud mask hits your skin, you’ll drift off for 10 minutes, then wake up (without any red blotches or puffiness) and be ready to hit the bar.

Pure Qi Spa
Photograph: Shutterstock

4. Pure Qi Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Greenpoint

Brooklynites don’t want for anything these days—not even a luxurious day spa. Located in Greenpoint, this small spa offers a full-size menu of indulgent services: facials, body scrubs, massages and reflexology, all at comparatively gentle prices. Try a detoxing facial for $50 or “Pure Qi Detoxifying” package for $170 that includes a 60-minute body wrap, a 60-minute anti-stress massage and a 40-minute reflexology session. You can add hot stone massage to any service for just $10.

Natura Spa
Photograph: Courtesy Natura Spa

5. Natura Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Astoria

This Brazilian spa is an oasis for Astorians looking to get some primping and relaxation done. Located on busy Steinway Street, once you step into the salon-spa, you're whisked into dark, private rooms where you can enjoy incredible facials (from acne relief to microdermabrasion), massages (Swedish to sport) and a number of beauty care services, including waxing, eyelash extensions and more. It's a clean, contemporary and professional one-stop-shop you can count on when you need some me-time.

Element Natural Healing Arts
Photograph: Dawn Philips

6. Element Natural Healing Arts

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas

Struggling with kinks and knots? This joint will knead them till they’re gone, guaranteed. After discussing your target areas with the therapist, sink into a heated bed for a basic Swedish massage. The therapist will massage your oiled back with constant pressure, then move on to a brief foot, neck and head rub (30mins, $70).

Fishion Herb Center
Photograph: Alvina Lai

7. Fishion Herb Center

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Little Italy

If you’re looking for a really great deep-tissue massage, then this is the place for you. Best of all, the service costs $45 per hour, which may be the best deal in town. During the rubdown, clients are treated to a private room (with a door), and by hour’s end your tense muscles will be raising the white flag.

8. Rego Beauty Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Queens

Rego Beauty Spa is beloved for its incredible massages, including its hot-stone, shiatsu, Swedish, Ayurvedic massages, for singles and couples. This high-demand spa is both affordable, clean and comfortable and has a friendly staff and receptionists. Make sure to book in advance as appointments fill up quickly!

9. Greenhouse Holistic Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Williamsburg

This Williamsburg spa is basically a yoga studio, but also offers excellent massage services for prices that won’t necessarily ruin your bank account. A one-hour Swedish massage runs for $100, deep tissue massages clock in at $110 for an hour and hot stone massages run another $10, but there are also half-hour massages available. Plus, the spa frequently runs Groupon deals and offers bulk massage packages to keep prices down, though the therapists’ hands will keep you coming back for more.

 

10. Vada Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Beauty salons
  • West Village
  • price 1 of 4
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VadaSpa (@vadaspa)

Walk into this small but uncluttered spa, where your therapist will lead you to a relaxation room complete with Celtic-sounding music and incense. The therapist will give your bod a traditional rubdown using unscented oil on your back and legs, while working efficiently to de-kink your troubled areas. For $58, you can totally justify spending a small chunk of change for 30 minutes of peace with a Swedish massage.

FloLo Holistic
Photograph: Courtesy Floating Lotus

11. FloLo Holistic

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • Hell's Kitchen

When you just need to escape for a few minutes, book a session in the Himalayan salt cave at this Hell’s Kitchen spa. Bricks of pink salt line the walls of the room, and a mild, infrared heat keeps it pleasantly warm. The salt particles in the air are purported to have detoxifying benefits, but if nothing else, the silent room works as a relaxing form of sensory deprivation.

MJ Treatment Spa & Wellness
Photograph: Courtesy The MJ Treatment

12. MJ Treatment Spa & Wellness

  • Health and beauty
  • Spas
  • The Bronx
Based on the five elements of Chinese medicine, The MJ Treatment specialized on holistic healing, wellness and balance by offering a wide range of treatments, including massages, facials, body scrubs and mud wraps, detox, waxing, Reiki, spa parties, belly and body casting and much more. The five-room spa is known for its great customer service, too.
