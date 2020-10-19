10 Airbnbs near NYC with amazing fireplaces
Get cozy in front of these massive fireplaces not far from the city.
When the temperatures drop and the leaves fall, nothing is quite as cozy as cuddling up in front of a roaring fire.
This fall and winter is the perfect time to make an escape from New York City to an Airbnb with an amazing fireplace, where you can unwind and keep warm.
These 10 properties, not far from NYC, have some of the most impressive fireplaces to sit in front of.
RECOMMENDED: The coziest Airbnbs you can rent near NYC this fall
Airbnbs near NYC with cozy fireplaces
Chichester, NY | Cozy Creekside Cabin in the Catskills
Just five minutes from Phoenicia, this cabin has a beautiful stone fireplace you can cozy up in front of and take in views of the woods around the cabin. The 2-bedroom stay itself is located on a .75-acre piece of land next to Stony Clove Creek and hiking is available to the adventurous. The cabin is full of linens that'll make your stay even cozier and the kitchen is fully-equipped for all your cooking and baking needs. $256 per night.
Phoenicia, NY | Log cabin with mountain views
This log cabin is all about rustic living. The three-bedroom stay has a big roaring fireplace that you can read beside or gaze into as you take in the sounds of the trickling Woodland Valley creek. After you wake up in one of its wooden beds under a cozy quilt, take in a beautiful hike with 25-mile views or go fishing in the Esopus River a mile away. It's a quaint stay for those looking for the serenity of the mountains in a bucolic setting. $350-$400 for two nights.
Windham, NY | Mid-century ski chalet
This mid-century modern chalet with large windows, tall ceilings, exposed wood beams, and a stone fireplace is perfect for those who need to isolate (hiking is nearby at Elm Ridge, Colgate Lake and North South Lake) but is also just 10 min to town. You also get access to a tennis court if you want to get some games in and an outdoor fireput, but you may be watched by some local wildlife, including deer, bear, coyotes, beaver, woodchucks, raccoons, geese, ducks, frogs, insects and possums. $283 per night.
Bearsville, NY | The CubHouse
It's a wood-burning fireplace you'll find at this dreamy cottage from 1909. Originally owned by a "medicine woman," the one-bedroom home has a fairytale-like feel that starts with the grand stone fireplace and continues up to a loft-style bedroom and beautiful kitchen with a stone wall and arched cottage doorway. You'll have access to the surrounding forest and river with views of the mountains. And when you want to just take it all in, there's a hanging egg chair you can sit in while you listen to the babbling brook. $245 per night.
Fleischmanns, NY | Black Bear Ridge
Nestled between the woods and a meadow on a five-acre property, this four-bedroom woodsy cabin has a stone, wood-burning fireplace to play games beside and cozy up next to in the cold months. Each room is comfortable but the master bedroom has a large balcony, perfect for drinking your morning coffee or star-gazing. You can explore its three acres of woods or venture further out into the Catskill Mountains nearby or go skiing at the Belleayre Ski Center in the winter. Plus, the home is only 20 minutes to the Phoenicia Diner and Esopus Creek. $264 per night.
Middle Island, NY | Secluded Long Island lakefront cabin
While it's not in the wilderness, this Long Island studio cabin is a secluded retreat on Pine Lake, where you can chill on a deck or go inside and stay warm by an impressive fireplace enclosed by glass. It's a great headquarters for those who want to venture out to nearby Wildwood State Park, a number of wineries and more. $128 per night.
Granby, CT | Windy Top Cottage
This old stone building created in 1932 was a cottage for the domestic staff of the family of H.L. Bitter. It looks like something out of a fairytale with its stone facade, fireplace and shabby chic interior. It's been renovated but still has the original bath fixtures from the '30s and a coffee service area with a 1935 Fridgidaire refrigerator filled with cold drinks. The bedrooms are spacious but cozy and have windows with flower boxes that overlook an herb and flower garden. There's even a firepit you can use to enjoy in the cool mountain air. $97 per night.
Bloomfield, CT | Secluded stone cabin
This stay, which is on top of Talcott Mountain, has storybook vibes and two fireplaces. The two-story stone cabin is a studio with a kitchen, full bath, and a stone fireplace as well as two stone patios, an outdoor fireplace, an in-ground pool and a basketball court with a fenced-in yard. It's on the property of another home, but is a steep walk away. It's nearby to hiking/walking trails, a winery, movie theatres, restaurants, and shopping in quaint New England towns. $511 per night.
Jefferson, NJ | The cozy cabin
Sit in front of a cozy wood-burning fireplace at this quiet getaway in Cozy Lake, Oak Ridge. The home, built in the 1920s, has been renovated to have modern conveniences but is still a rustic choice for those who want to get some hiking, biking and kayaking in this fall or winter. Historic Warwick is just 30 mins away with wineries. $130 per night.
Andover, NJ | Little red cabin
Relax near the stone fireplace of this relaxing cabin near Tomahawk Lake. The cabin is simple but quiet and offers the perfect respite with vaulted ceilings, wood paneling and a loft sleeping space as well as an outdoor firepit for nighttime s'mores. Restaurants and shopping are nearby and the cabin is only a five-minute walk to the beach club and trails. $99 per night.
Airbnb stays near NYC
11 Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC
Want to stay cozy as f*ck during your trip to New York? Rent one of these Airbnbs with fireplaces instead of a boring old hotel room. Whether you want to stay in one of the coolest Airbnb Brooklyn rentals or you’re looking for something near all the top New York attractions, this list includes plenty of suitable options. Fireplaces add pizzazz to modern lofts, vintage brownstones and artsy studios—and the ambiance that flickering flames lend to a chilly evening is hard to deny. Fair warning: Once you’ve seen how stunning these Airbnbs with fireplaces in NYC look, you might not be willing to go back to the typical Airbnb New York City rental.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
11 Airbnbs for ski getaways from NYC
The best winter getaways from NYC all have a few things in common: Charming aesthetics, snug blankets, steaming cups of hot chocolate and oodles of snow. These remarkable Airbnbs at ski resorts near NYC check all the boxes. Whether you’d like to book an effortless weekend trip within easy reach of the city or want to go the whole hog and take a full week out on the slopes, there are loads of cabins near NYC to rent on Airbnb. Beautiful chalets, contemporary condos and nineteenth-century farmhouses all appear on our list of Airbnbs near the slopes. Don’t forget your gloves!
Note: please check the latest travel guidance before booking your trip
RECOMMENDED: Find more weekend getaways from NYC
The coolest Airbnb treehouse rentals near NYC
If you haven't been in a treehouse since you were a kid, you've been missing out. Now is the time to rekindle your love for living aloft in the woods by renting a treehouse Airbnb, especially as the leaves change. There's nothing cozier and more fantastical than taking in nature's beauty from the air. It's a step up from camping near NYC and offers a way to have the secluded getaway that you've been needing. Make sure to pack your hiking boots and essentials! Some of these are quite off-the-grid.
RECOMMENDED: 13 cozy cabins near NYC that you can rent on Airbnb
The coziest Airbnbs you can rent near NYC this fall
As temperatures begin to drop and leaves start to change, New Yorkers are looking for comforting escapes.
The darkening days and longer work routines are about to set in. Before then, make a quick escape to commune with nature before we're all house-bound again.
Luckily, there are many Airbnbs that offer fireplaces, fire pits, comfy beds and incredible views that act as a home away from home (but cozier than our cramped NYC apartments.)
Here are 9 wonderfully cozy stays near NYC that we think are worth a trip.
RECOMMENDED: The most impressive Airbnb treehouses in the U.S.
Six unique Airbnbs you can rent in NYC
After being cooped up in our apartments for almost four months, New Yorkers are craving a change of scenery. And while we can't really travel that many places right now (since the EU has banned us), we're looking closer to home for possible getaways.
Airbnb is one option people are using to get out of their respective Groundhog Day-like situations. Staying in a new neighborhood can help cure that wanderlust for a bit and make you feel like a tourist in your own city.
RECOMMENDED: The best Airbnb New York City rentals
And while it's best to stay at home right now, Airbnb does has an optional protocol, including a 40-page manual on proper cleaning practices, that suggests keeping at least 24 hours between rentals, among other things. So if you're going to rent an Airbnb, make sure to find out how the host is sanitizing the space and if masks are required.
We also highly recommend booking an entire place, not a room, as the former will demand less human interaction. And bring your own cleaning supplies to do a quick clean after check in.
All that being said, there are some incredible lodging options across the city worth checking into, from a houseboat stay to one with full skyline views and a private, outdoor cinema experience. Below are some of our favorites.