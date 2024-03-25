You can’t get much more modern Brooklyn than the Nu Hotel: cork flooring, organic linens, recycled furniture, and free Wi-Fi are only the start of the amenities. Add to that loaner bikes and iPads, and you’ll quickly understand why this hotel is a top choice for 21st-century, locally sourced-urbanites. Conveniently placed at the intersection of three trendy BK ‘hoods, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens, Nu Hotel swings minimalist chic. Standard rooms are cozy in size, but Friends Suites are equipped with bunk beds. Urban Suites have hammocks and a padded-leather sleeping alcove.
Where is it? 85 Smith Street, Brooklyn.
Best for chic urban-style accommodation.
Time Out tip: Explore Brooklyn's brownstone-lined streets on two wheels with a NU bike.