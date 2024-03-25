New York
Tall block exterior of EVEN Hotel Brooklyn.
Courtesy: Booking.comEVEN Hotel Brooklyn

The 7 best cheap hotels in Brooklyn

Consider one of the best cheap hotels in Brooklyn–because if you value a bargain, you won’t stay in Manhattan

Jennifer Banful
Meagan Drillinger
Jennifer Banful
There’s a slew of trendy, cheap hotels in Brooklyn that are bursting with amenities and in prime locations. These spots will leave your wallets full enough to enjoy the best restaurants in Brooklyn and the top attractions in Brooklyn. And at much more reasonable prices than the best hotels in Manhattan, these places will let you stay in one of the hippest places in the world. Feel the sleek, urban cool wash over you at these budget-conscious hotels in Brooklyn.

Best cheap hotels in Brooklyn

Nu Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy NU Hotel

1. Nu Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4

You can’t get much more modern Brooklyn than the Nu Hotel: cork flooring, organic linens, recycled furniture, and free Wi-Fi are only the start of the amenities. Add to that loaner bikes and iPads, and you’ll quickly understand why this hotel is a top choice for 21st-century, locally sourced-urbanites. Conveniently placed at the intersection of three trendy BK ‘hoods, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, and Carroll Gardens, Nu Hotel swings minimalist chic. Standard rooms are cozy in size, but Friends Suites are equipped with bunk beds. Urban Suites have hammocks and a padded-leather sleeping alcove.

Where is it? 85 Smith Street, Brooklyn. 

Best for chic urban-style accommodation. 

Time Out tip: Explore Brooklyn's brownstone-lined streets on two wheels with a NU bike. 

Read more
Check prices
Henry Norman Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Henry Norman Hotel

2. Henry Norman Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Greenpoint
  • price 2 of 4

Staying at this Greenpoint hotel will have you feeling exactly like a local. Many of the larger suites are outfitted with their own kitchens; some even have outdoor space with balconies and city views. Greenpoint is off the beaten tourist track, which makes it great for travelers who are looking to blend in with the home-based crowd. The Henry Norman doesn’t have its own in-house restaurant, but you certainly will not be at a loss in this restaurant-peppered neighborhood. The hotel even allows Seamless deliveries up to your room. Fitness-minded guests won’t lose steam, either, with its equipped fitness center.

Where is it? North Henry Street, Brooklyn. 

Best for doing Brooklyn like a local. 

Time Out tip: If you're looking for cheap eats in Brooklyn, you're in the best neighborhood. Head to Birds of a Feather and order the Steamed Soup Buns – they're out of this world. 

Read more
Check prices
The Condor Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Condor Hotel

3. The Condor Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 2 of 4

Whether you’re calling Brooklyn home for a few nights or a few weeks, The Condor Hotel is ready for you. The Williamsburg hotel rooms are all equipped with kitchenettes, microwaves, and refrigerators. And if your plans call for an extended stay, consider upgrading to a suite with living and dining space. Other amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, a garden patio, and free breakfast.

Where is it? 56 Franklin Avenue, Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. 

Best for comfy rooms and a peaceful atmosphere. 

Time Out tip: Need a way to get around? Have an awkward flight time? The Condor also offers free bicycle and luggage storage.

Read more
Check prices
Even Hotel Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy IHG/Saimir Ogranaja

4. Even Hotel Brooklyn

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Downtown Brooklyn
  • price 2 of 4

Don’t let the fear of a missed workout put a wrinkle in your Brooklyn vacay. At this downtown Brooklyn hotel, whether you’re visiting for business or pleasure, fitness is built right in. The hotel offers a state-of-the-art duplex fitness studio, complete with spin and yoga classes. Fresh food items are available at Cork and Kale Market Bar, and each room has its own in-room fitness zone, spa showers, and adjustable LED lights. Oh, and the hotel is within walking distance to Park Slope and Fort Greene.

Where is it? Downtown Brooklyn - right near the Barclays Center. 

Best for walkability and sightseeing. 

Time Out tip: Every time you step out, take in the stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge. It's magic. 

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Le Bleu
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Le Bleu

5. Hotel Le Bleu

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Gowanus
  • price 2 of 4

The location leaves something to be desired, as its main landmarks include a taxi depot and U-Haul shop, but Hotel Le Bleu is literally around the corner from A-list Brooklyn real estate. Just a few blocks away is gorgeous Prospect Park and quaint Park Slope, with all the restaurants, galleries, and bars that give the area its claim to fame.

Where is it? 4th Avenue, Brooklyn. 

Best for city views and comfy beds.

Time Out tip: Take advantage of the fully stocked mini-bar and beverage cooler. 

Read more
Check prices
Aloft Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Bruce Buck

6. Aloft Brooklyn

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Downtown Brooklyn
  • price 2 of 4

Minimalist in design does not mean skimping on bells and whistles at this Starwood property. The modernist hotel shares many of its facilities with the next-door Sheraton, including an indoor pool. Bedrooms might be small, but each has a king-size bed, a flat-screen TV and bathrooms with Bliss Spa products. Public spaces are future-forward, with pod-shaped chairs, colored lights and a pool table. The brand’s ubiquitous re:fuel convenience store doles out coffee, sandwiches, and snacks 24/7. For outdoor aficionados, the hotel’s rooftop bar has live music on the reg.

Where is it? Downtown Brooklyn. 

Best for a hip rooftop terrace.

Time Out tip: Make sure you check out the vintage flea markets while you're in town. 

Read more
Check prices
New York Moore Hostel
Photograph: Courtesy New York Moore Hostel

7. New York Moore Hostel

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • East Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

You’ll feel infinitely cooler the minute you hop off the subway and into the gentrified, hipster embrace of Bushwick. Known for its burgeoning restaurant scene, the juxtaposition of old-school Brooklyn with New World nouveau, street art and sublimely cool vibe, this is the place for people who are avoiding the throngs of Williamsburg. This self-proclaimed luxury hostel offers both private rooms and shared dorms. The guest kitchen is stocked, so you’ll have something to nosh on while soaking up that free Wi-Fi.

Where is it? Moore Street, Brooklyn.

Best for industrial vibes and cheap digs. 

Time Out tip: For things to do in the area, check out converted factory 56 Bogart – this local gem packed with art studios and galleries. 

Read more
Check prices

Looking for a boutique hotel in NYC?

