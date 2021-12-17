Whether you’re booking an overnight stay or stopping to admire their lobbies, you won't want to miss NYC’s best Christmas hotels

If you’re looking for the best Christmas things to do in NYC, then why not stay at the most festive hotels? New York's elaborate Christmassy window displays may get all the attention in December, but hotels in Manhattan go all out in their holiday decor too. Whether you want to take in 30-foot Christmas trees or visit a pop-up winter wonderland, the city’s hotels deck their halls to get everyone – from the Grinch to Buddy the Elf – in the holiday spirit.

