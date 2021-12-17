Nowhere does Christmas quite like The Palace. First of all, the glowing 30-foot tree that stands proud behind the iron gates of the hotel's courtyard is an impressive sight to behold. Secondly, The Palace is an official partner of the world-renowned Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. They even offer a special package if you're staying for more than two nights, which includes a popcorn & beverage voucher for the show and a Rockettes tote. For those just passing through, however, be sure to step into the lobby so you can also gaze upon the two smaller trees at the top of the mansion’s grand staircase, then we'd advise popping over to Saks Fifth Avenue’s light show, just one block away.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas things to do in NYC, then why not stay at the most festive hotels? New York's elaborate Christmassy window displays may get all the attention in December, but hotels in Manhattan go all out in their holiday decor too. Whether you want to take in 30-foot Christmas trees or visit a pop-up winter wonderland, the city’s hotels deck their halls to get everyone – from the Grinch to Buddy the Elf – in the holiday spirit.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.