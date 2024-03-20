New York
spacious living room with blue sofa, rug and loft style windows.
Courtesy: Booking.comThe Frederick Hotel Tribeca

The 8 best Tribeca hotels in NYC, from on-site spas to cinemas

A stay at the best Tribeca hotels elevates a New York City vacation from stylish and chic to near celebrity status

Written by
Bao Ong
Contributors
Danielle Goldstein
&
Jennifer Banful
Why consider Tribeca? Because it's home to some of the best hotels in the city. Tribeca is the zenith of aspirational New York living with plenty of multi-million dollar lofts, stylish moms hogging the sidewalks, and patrons clamoring for seats at the best NYC restaurants. But you can still experience local living in one of the most in-demand neighborhoods in Manhattan, whether you book at one of the area’s best five-star hotels or smaller, stylish boutique hotels.

Updated in March 2024: We update our lists regularly to ensure you squeeze the very best out of stay in the Big Apple. To prove it, we've added two new hotels to the mix we think you'll love. One is cozy and understated, while the other is quite the Parisian affair. Come check them out, you won't be disappointed. 

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Best Tribeca hotels in NYC

Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
Photograph: Christian Horan

1. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Financial District
  • price 4 of 4

The opening of the Four Seasons Downtown almost a decade ago played its part in feeding Lower Manhattan’s revival. The hotel, designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern, is sleek and stylish without feeling too corporate across a grand 24 floors. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's first Manhattan restaurant, CUT, is housed in the hotel, where you can get everything from pricey cuts of Japanese Wagyu to local seafood. Amenities include a lap pool, spa and gym.

Where is it? Barclay Street.

Which room? No messing here. If you stay at the Four Seasons, you stay in style. Book out the Empire Suite, it takes up half of the top floor and has a spa-inspired master bathroom, walk-in closet, fireplace, library, and media room. Woah.

Time Out tip: The Arches, a brand new park, opened beneath Brooklyn Bridge this summer to celebrate its 140th anniversary. It's only a 15-minute walk from the Four Seasons and is especially worth a trip for the various outdoor sports facilities.

Arlo SoHo
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Mundy

2. Arlo SoHo

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

The Arlo SoHo is a hip space filled with the bells and whistles that appeal to savvy travelers and Millennials alike. A 'bodega' out front is stocked with gourmet coffee and a carefully curated selection of snacks. You’ll find plenty of public spaces with chic furniture and the rooms are outfitted with complimentary wifi, LED televisions, conveniently-located USB ports to charge your phones, Bluetooth radio and much more.

Where is it? Hudson Street.

Which room? King Terrace. It does what it says on the tin and there's an outdoor shower on the terrace (as well as the rain shower indoors, don't panic).

Time Out tip: Ready your camera and prepare for a sugar rush – the Museum of Ice Cream is just a 15-minute walk from the Arlo. Part playground, social media backdrop and sweet shop, this immersive experience beckons you to snag a sundae.

The Frederick Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Cosmopolitan Hotel

3. The Frederick Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Tribeca
  • price 1 of 4

The Frederick (formerly The Cosmopolitan) has a long history in the neighborhood – just one reason it fits in so well (everyone from Gold Rush miners to respected judges have booked rooms in this hotel at one point or another). Rooms in this Gothic Revival building mix turn-of-the-century décor with marble tubs, rain showers, and original subway-inspired art on the walls (at least in the onsite Italian restaurant Serafina). Checking in here feels as if you’ve found a hidden oasis of luxury in Downtown.

Where is it? West Broadway.

Which room? Enjoy 16-foot ceilings and giant arched windows in The Frederick Suite. It sleeps four and there are two full bathrooms with rain showers.

Time Out tip: Make a reservation at the beautiful new Indian restaurant Goa New York, the first NYC restaurant from Indo-Canadian chef Hemant Bhagwani. The vibrant spot features original artwork by indian architect and artist Ankon Mitra.

Greenwich Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Greenwich Hotel

4. Greenwich Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Tribeca
  • price 4 of 4

It’s easy to overlook the Greenwich Hotel with the bustling restaurant Locanda Verde bringing in countless guests throughout the day on the first floor. In true boutique style, none of the 88 rooms and suites are alike: in one you’ll find Tibetan silk rugs and in another you’ll find a bathroom lined with Italian Carrara marble. Even when you leave the hotel, everything feels just right with the cobblestoned streets surrounding the hotel and the Hudson River just steps away.

Where is it? Greenwich Street.

Which room? Want an open fireplace and a floor-to-ceiling curved window? Not to mention an extra deep soaking tub. Book the Fireplace Corner Suite.

Time Out tip: Enjoy an old school slice of mile-high apple pie at Square Diner, a train-car style joint that’s been feeding the folk of Tribeca for over a century.

The Roxy Hotel

5. The Roxy Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Tribeca
  • price 3 of 4

A renovation of the former Tribeca Grand gave way to The Roxy Hotel almost a decade ago, with all 201 rooms undergoing a mid-century modern makeover, plus high-tech touches in the premium rooms. You’ll want to invite friends to meet at The Roxy Upstairs to grab drinks at the bar or head downstairs to The Django for craft cocktails and jazz. The location is also ideal as it’s walking distance from SoHo, Chinatown and the West Village.

Where is it? 6th Avenue.

Which room? The Roxy Penthouse includes private access to a rooftop terrace. 'Nuff said.

Time Out tip: It's worth catching the Metro to 101 Spring Street, just north of Tribeca. This five-story former home of artist Donald Judd contains a large collection of artwork by the artist himself, as well as major names including Kurt Schwitters and Marcel Duchamp.

Walker Hotel Tribeca
© Booking.com

6. Walker Hotel Tribeca

  • Hotels
  • Chinatown

The Walker Hotel Tribeca is a four-star that offers everything you'd expect and more. There's a fitness centre, sumptuous earthy decor and stunning city views – so far, so good – but also four onsite eating/drinking options to choose from, free bikes, free wifi, private meeting/dining spaces and multilingual staff.

Where is it? Walker St.

Which room? Slave to the sun? Book the Corner King for ample natural light, which streams in through the three double-height windows.

Time Out tip: Don't miss your chance to have a drink at The Flower Shop Rooftop pop-up. The hotel's Happy Bee terrace has been completely transformed with more flowers than you can shake a watering can at and the cocktail menu has had a floral makeover.

Smyth Tribeca
Courtesy: Booking.com

7. Smyth Tribeca

Popular among guests for its spacious rooms, sweeping views, and walkable neighborhood, the Smyth Tribeca is a great base for those who prefer somewhere stylish, yet understated. Along with impeccably clean rooms and high design, you'll love what's on offer here. Whether you prefer to wind down at the 24-hour fitness center, order up some room service grub, or kick back at the Galerie Bar, you'll be taken care of at Smyth. 

Where is it? West Broadway, Tribeca. 

Which room? We think all the rooms are great, but the Superior king room is a clear winner among guests. 

Time Out tip: Get your daily detox with Veronica Wellness  mind, body and sound classes at the hotel every Saturday at 9 am. 

Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York
Courtesy: Booking.com

8. Hotel Barrière Fouquet's New York

Well, we speak for us all when we say J'taimeeee – hotel Barrière Fouquet's is the literal epitome of Parisian chic, and when you couple that with the industrial charm and elegance of Tribeca, it wouldn't make sense to stay anywhere else. Tucked away on Greenwich Street, the hotel doesn't hold back on evoking the timeless romance of the City of Lights, and it's pretty dreamy, believe us. You'll find Art Deco interiors, a brasserie, and a luxurious cinema for a cute date night in. 

Where is it? Greenwich Street, Tribeca. 

Which room? Recent guests have been loving the Deluxe Room for the affordability, because, well, it's New York. Though, if you can afford to make a splash, we'd recommend the Courtyard King for the views. 

Time Out tip: Don't worry, there's no missing out on some of the best French fare in NYC because there's a  Vegetarian menu.

