The opening of the Four Seasons Downtown almost a decade ago played its part in feeding Lower Manhattan’s revival. The hotel, designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern, is sleek and stylish without feeling too corporate across a grand 24 floors. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck's first Manhattan restaurant, CUT, is housed in the hotel, where you can get everything from pricey cuts of Japanese Wagyu to local seafood. Amenities include a lap pool, spa and gym.
Where is it? Barclay Street.
Which room? No messing here. If you stay at the Four Seasons, you stay in style. Book out the Empire Suite, it takes up half of the top floor and has a spa-inspired master bathroom, walk-in closet, fireplace, library, and media room. Woah.
Time Out tip: The Arches, a brand new park, opened beneath Brooklyn Bridge this summer to celebrate its 140th anniversary. It's only a 15-minute walk from the Four Seasons and is especially worth a trip for the various outdoor sports facilities.