All the Marvel movies ranked from worst to best

As much as we love Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man (and can even roll with Ang Lee’s psychodrama of a Hulk movie), the Marvel Cinematic Universe technically begins with 2008’s game-changing Iron Man, the film that kicked off a franchise with hugeness in mind. The MCU is cresting right now, with Avengers: Endgame breaking box-office records and dominating the conversations of critics and spoiler-sensitive fans alike. But it hasn’t been an easy road. Tempting the wrath of passionate viewers, we’ve ranked the 22 films to date—all of them blockbusters, but some more blockbustery than others. (There are at least a handful more "Phase Four" Marvel action movies on the horizon, so we retain the right to revise.)