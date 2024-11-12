Subscribe
19 new NYC restaurants have been added to The Michelin Guide

This all leads up to the award ceremony on December 9.

Morgan Carter
Morgan Carter
A chicken dish on a checkboard table cloth
Photograph: Gentl + Hyers| Le Veau d'or
Wake up, babe—The Michelin Guide added 19 new restaurants to its New York guide.

Announced today, The Michelin Guide added a whopping 19 new restaurants to the New York list. The list now includes additions that range from a love letter to Sri Lankan and Indian cuisine to New York’s oldest French restaurant. 

So, does that mean these 19 new restaurants will gain a coveted Michelin star or a Bib Gourmand status? Not necessarily. Throughout the year, Michelin Guide inspectors eat their way across the country, periodically adding their recommendations along the way. This year, 10 restaurants were added in April, eight more in May and 12 in September. This will be the last crop of restaurants added before the award ceremony on December 9 held at The Glasshouse in New York City. 
 
But in the meantime, here are 19 restaurants to add to your never ending list of must-visit restaurants in New York: 

A table full of Sri Lankan food
Photography courtesy of Lungi| Offerings at Lungi

  1. Acru

    Backed by Atomix's Junghyun and Ellia Park, chef Daniel Garwood mans the kitchen at this Greenwich Village revue.

  2. Bayon

    Husband-and-wife owners Minh and Mandy Truong offer a taste of traditional Cambodian flavors in the Upper East Side—think Khmer noodles and banh chao crepes filled with shrimp, chicken and veggies. 

  3. Bungalow

    Chef Vikas Khanna’s five cheese kulcha and yogurt kebabs wrapped in a crispy kataifi pastry helped to solidify this East Village resto as a a standout. 

  4. Café Boulud

    Café Boulud has been reborn with executive chef Romain Paumier at the helm.

  5. César

    Chef César Ramirez’s namesake restaurant stuns with a 12-14 course tasting in SoHo.

  6. Daphne’s

    Expect contemporary Italian-American eats including shareable plates and housemade pastas.

  7. Ishq

    Tradition meets innovation at this East Village Indian restaurant.

  8. Joo Ok

    Found 16 floors in the sky, this Korean tasting menu is directly imported from Seoul.  

  9. Le Veau d’Or

    Originally established in 1937, Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr have ushered in a new era for this French restaurant.

  10. Lingo

    Chef Emily Yuen pays homage to American and European comfort food with Japanese influences.

  11. Lungi

    At Lungi, Albin Vincent writes a love letter to Kanyakumari, India and Sri Lanka.

  12. Octo

    New York's oldest Korean barbecue restaurant channels Korean-Chinese fusion cuisine. 

  13. Odre

    Get a taste of chef Changki Kang's four-course prix fixe, affordably priced at $42. 
    Japanese breakfast layout including grilled fish collar, sides, miso soup, rice and an onsen egg with a set of chopstick underneath
    Photography: Hachikin CreativeJapanese breakfast from Okonomi and Yuji Ramen

  14. Okonomi

    Chef Daniel Lee and his sous chefs cook up contemporary Japanese cuisine at his six-seat counter spot. 

  15. Sawa

    Translating to together in Arabic, siblings Samaya Boueri Ziade and George Boueri are bringing lively, Middle Eastern eats to Park Slope.  

  16. See No Evil Pizza

    Iconic pies are found at this subterranean pizzeria, located at 50th Street station. 

  17. Theodora

    Chef/owner Tomer Blechman cooks up dry-aged fish and various Mediterranean fare over an open fire. 

  18. Uzuki

    Chef Shuichi Kotani welcomes us to the world of soba noodles.

  19. Veerays

    This 1920s speakeasy spotlights contemporary Indian cuisine.

