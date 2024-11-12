Wake up, babe—The Michelin Guide added 19 new restaurants to its New York guide.

Announced today, The Michelin Guide added a whopping 19 new restaurants to the New York list. The list now includes additions that range from a love letter to Sri Lankan and Indian cuisine to New York’s oldest French restaurant.

So, does that mean these 19 new restaurants will gain a coveted Michelin star or a Bib Gourmand status? Not necessarily. Throughout the year, Michelin Guide inspectors eat their way across the country, periodically adding their recommendations along the way. This year, 10 restaurants were added in April, eight more in May and 12 in September. This will be the last crop of restaurants added before the award ceremony on December 9 held at The Glasshouse in New York City.



But in the meantime, here are 19 restaurants to add to your never ending list of must-visit restaurants in New York:

Photography courtesy of Lungi | Offerings at Lungi