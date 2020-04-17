A citywide public art project is promoting messages of hope and support in troubled times

New Yorkers could definitely use some bucking up right now, and a new citywide public art project is aiming to do just that. Starting today, nearly 1,800 digital billboards and screens across all five boroughs will display "messages of public safety, gratitude, pride and solidarity with essential workers."

Spearheaded by the Times Square Alliance (which, among things, has brought you the "Midnight Moment" series of billboard takeovers, as well as other outdoor sculptures and art installations), in partnership with Print Magazine, Poster House Museum and artist organization For Freedoms, the campaign of Public Service Announcements created by artists and graphic designers will "radiate out" from billboards at the Crossroads Of The World to appear on LinkNYC kiosks throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island. They will also be featured on the Silvercast billboards above the Lincoln Tunnel.

You can check out some examples below. Considering Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent announcement that the pause has been extended for another month, there's no better time than now to be reminded that we should stay safe, be strong and always remember the people putting their lives at risk to get NYC through the current crisis.

