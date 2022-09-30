A free pumpkin patch is taking over Governors Island next month

Over 1,000 pumpkins will be spread across the island.

This past summer, Governors Island really stepped it up a notch: an adult lemonade stand opened in the area, luxury glamping made a return and so did a herd of adorable sheep that helped control the growth of invasive plants. Now that Governors Island is officially open all year-round, though, the fun doesn't stop as the weather turns colder.

In fact, a free pumpkin patch is making its return on the 172-acre island.

Pumpkin Point will debut on October 22, offering visitors the chance to choose their own pumpkin for free with a suggested donation. From 10am through 5pm on October 22, 23, 29 and 30, folks will get to browse through 1,000 different pumpkins of all sorts throughout Nolan Park. All leftover fruits will be composted on the island itself or donated to local organizations that aim to fight hunger.

There's more to the happening than fabulous gourds, though: during the various pumpkin-picking dates, folks will also get to enjoy arts and crafts sessions, pumpkin painting opportunities, magic shows from Brooklyn Magic Shop, puppet shows, drag story hours and—duh!—trick or treating opportunities.

Before the weather turns really cold, you'll you'll also want to spend the day at the relatively new European luxury spa that opened on premise. QC NY (by QC Terme Spas and Resorts) is a truly unique destination, complete with massage and relaxation rooms, themed saunas, Vichy showers, infrared beds, foot baths, hydro jets, steam baths and even two sprawling outdoor tempered infinity spa pools looking over Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey.

You'll never want to leave Governors Island.