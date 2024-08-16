A new Eataly is opening in Hudson Yards next year

Turns out, the New York gods are still trying to make Hudson Yards happen: famous Italian market Eataly is gearing up to open a new location in Hudson Yards in the spring of 2025.

No word yet on the business' exact address, launch date or size, but we imagine the space will resemble the other Eataly locations in New York, including the newest one in Soho at 200 Lafayette Street.

Inside, we expect shoppers to be able to browse through a similar slate of Italian products—tomato sauce! Pasta! Cheeses! Breads! Snacks!—but we're wondering whether the novel destination will also bring along with it the sorts of restaurants that have defined the experience at the original Eataly in the Flatiron for years now. For what it's worth: we hope the space will feature a gelato bar. You can never have too many of those around New York.

Although Hudson Yards has clearly changed the west side of Manhattan, offering New Yorkers a luxurious reprieve featuring a hefty amount of things to do on that side of town, the neighborhood has yet to take off as a must-visit.

But folks keep trying: French pastry giant Maison Ladurée opened in the area recently, city dwellers have been catching free concerts and performances in the area all summer, a Las Vegas-style casino may soon open in a new skyscraper, NYC's first-ever espresso martini bar calls Hudson Yards home and an affordable housing lottery just opened nearby.

Who knows? A new Eataly might finally do the trick, forcing New Yorkers to flock to an until-now underutilized part of town. Let's wait and see what happens.