A new study confirms that New York is one of the best cities in the world

There's just something about a best cities in the world survey that always tickles our fancy, especially when our darling New York makes the top three. Case in point: Resonance Consultancy's annual ranking, which analyzes over 270 cities to come up with its pretty comprehensive list.

The full report, which you can find right here, takes into account user-generated reviews, social media, online activity surrounding the various towns and other key statistics. Even more specifically, analyzed metrics include "a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities."

According to the ninth annual study, the very best city in the world at the moment is London in the United Kingdom, followed by Paris in France and then New York. The top five list is rounded out by Tokyo in Japan and Singapore. Interestingly enough, the United States is the only country that appears twice on the top ten list, with San Francisco landing at the number 7 spot.

Dubbed "the greatest city in America" in an accompanying essay, the study mentions New York's "dizzying roster of new shows, hotels and parks" as part and parcel of its perennial appeal, despite the record real estate prices that have defined life in the city in recent years.

In a nod to 2023 and 2024 in specific, the survey also mentions two key events that render New York the ideal destination at this precise moment in time: the celebrations surrounding the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip hop music, which was founded in the Bronx on August 11, 1973, and the 100-year anniversary of the Museum of the City of New York.

We of course, can offer you countless other reasons why you should come visit immediately.

Best cities in the world for 2024