Broadway Week is back with amazing two-for-one ticket deals this fall

We're delighted to report that after a really long three-year hiatus, Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets this fall.
The program has been running twice a year since it first debuted over a decade ago but, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive shutdown of the district, the fall iteration of the project had been put on hold for the past three years.
As usual, folks will get to enjoy awesome two-for-one ticket deals for over a week. This year's Broadway week is scheduled to run from September 6 through 25. Tickets are already available for purchase right here.
"This fall marks the one-year anniversary of Broadway’s reopening and since then we have welcomed nearly 9.3 million theatergoers to New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, in an official statement. "The return of fall NYC Broadway Week is a fantastic way for locals and visitors to experience thrilling live theater in one of the world’s most exciting cities. The 21 Broadway shows included in this year’s 2-for-1 ticket offer represent some of the most iconic, diverse and innovative productions to hit the stage. The variety offered is sure to please audiences ranging from the frequent to the first-time guest."
Before snagging up passes, you'll likely want to browse through our list of best Broadway shows right now. Also keep in mind that all tickets are subject to availability and that blackout dates may apply.
Below find a list of this year's participating shows:
1776
Aladdin
A Strange Loop
Beetlejuice
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
Come From Away
Cost of Living
Death of a Salesman
Funny Girl
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Into The Woods
The Kite Runner
The Lion King
MJ: The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Phantom of the Opera
The Piano Lesson
Six
Wicked