Buy boozy gift packages for your friends from these NYC restaurants

Still looking for thoughtful holiday gifts to get your friends and family? You can go the local route with restaurant gift cards or cool wares from NYC makers. Or you can get them something that everybody's been wanting more of as 2020 finally winds down: Alcohol.



Luckily for you, some of NYC's best restaurants and bars are spreading holiday cheers and offering liquored-up gift bundles for the season. From Spanish wine and cheese kits to booze-and-baked-goods packages, these festive alcohol delivery services are great gift-basket upgrades for every (21-plus!) person on your list.

Got a serious wine snob in your circle? This Brooklyn wine bar recently introduced a monthly wine subscription, spotlighting natural vino hand-selected by wine director Justin Chearno. Choose between one ($40), three ($115) or five bottles a month ($180), and your giftee will also receive educational content, tasting notes and a gourmet goodie from the Four Horsemen team. (Is your loved one more into cocktails than Cabernet? 4H is also hosting a Nightmoves Cocktail Club, with monthly bottled cocktail selections from bar director Orlando Franklin McCray.)

Available for prepaid pick-up at their NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles outposts, the famed bar is offering Holiday Cocktail & Dessert Kits stocked with batched seasonal drinks and freshly-baked goods. Each $90 package can serve 6-8 people—or one person who wants to keep the holiday rocking till New Year's—and comes in two varieties: Vintage Egg Nog paired with Grandpa’s Drunken Cookies (Couverture chocolate, banana and rum), or a Hibernal Toddy paired with a local pie (cinnamon apple for NYC, a butternut custard tart for Denver, and a lemon tart for Los Angeles.)

The holidays just aren't complete without bubbly. This Korean-French favorite in the East Village obviously agrees, because it's offering a luxurious Caviar & Champagne box for the gifting season. Available for pick-up or local delivery, the $235 set includes a half bottle of Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru and two ounces of Regalis Golden Osetra caviar with all of the classic fixings (buckwheat blini, crème fraiche).

Photograph: Soogil Caviar & Champagne box at Soogil

Perfect for the lager lover on your list, this $75 suds-packed set from the Gowanus-based brewery includes four premium canned lagers (including the famed Vliet), as well as a beer koozie, a branded stem glass, and $30 online gift card with which to buy even more beer. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving!

Give your giftee a little taste of the Iberian peninsula with A Spanish Holiday bundle from this Basque spot. The $100 gift basket includes everything one could possibly need for un aperitivo: One bottle of house vermouth, one bottle of Basque cider, one bottle of Raventós Cava, two conservas (tinned seafood), three cheese selections, and some house hot sauce and herb salt to spice things up even further. Order by 12/15 for nationwide delivery by Christmas Day, or 12/17 for local NYC delivery.

Is there a budding bartender at all of your holiday parties? Gift them a private virtual cocktail-making class from this NoMad speakeasy, hosted by head bartender Hernan Trujillo. Choose your pal's favorite cocktail from the bar's menu—old-fashioned, Negroni, cold brew martini, you name it—and the bar will ship them a drink kit complete with all of the ingredients, tools, and recipes needed for the class. Pricing is based on timing and preferred cocktails, so inquire at host@jbespoke.com if interested.