Everything you'll eat and drink at the 2024 Governors Ball

Summer music festival season is nearly upon us, which means that fan favorite Governors Ball is making its yearly return.

The 14th annual Gov Ball will be back at Queens' Flushing Meadows Corona Park from Friday, June 7 through Sunday, June 9 with a major music lineup that includes Post Malone, The Killers, SZA, 21 Savage, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alegandro and more. And if that's not exciting enough, this year's food and beverage spread is similarly strong.

Packed with conveniently hand-held options like pizza, burgers, cookies, tacos, hot dogs and more—you know, the kind of grub you can easily enjoy whilst grooving to "Circles" or jumping along to "Mr. Brightside"—the food offerings will feature both local and national options, including Roberta’s pizza, Magnolia Bakery cupcakes, Cafe Habana, Sweet Chick, Luke's Lobster, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and many more.

Fans of the Queens Night Market will also recognize several vendors like Mao's Bao, Eemas Cuisine, Twisted Potato, La Braza and Matyldas Polish Food, all of whom will be setting up shop all weekend long on the festival grounds.

There will also be free goodies available from festival partners: kick off the day with free iced coffee and munchkins from Dunkin’, pop over to the Cabot Creamery set-up later for some complimentary grilled cheese bites, and then swing by Stella Artois' collab with Hot Ones for some spicy popcorn, salty French fries and ice-cold Stella suds.

Joining Stella Artois on the beverage docket are Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer, Kona Big Wave (which will be giving consumers the chance to win 2 VIP tickets), bright, bubbly Aperol Spritz, the margarita ready Espolòn Blanco, Tito's Handmade Vodka (pouring out a refreshing Tito's Sparkling Lemonade), and Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, which will be offering a range of vino, including summery frosé.

“One of the best things about New York City is having 24/7 access to some of the most incredible and diverse food and beverage options on the planet,” said Tom Russell, co-founder of Governors Ball. “Our goal this year is to give our festival attendees that elevated experience of access, variety, and quality that makes both Queens and NYC the culinary capital of the world.”

Check out the full 2024 Governors Ball food line-up below and get your stomach ready!