New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The sun sets over NYC.
Photograph: By Giulio Bozzoni / Shutterstock

Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall

It only gets brighter from here.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Here's some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. 

New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won't set any earlier than that for months.

RECOMMENDED: We're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history

According to Date & Time, the sun will set at 5:01pm on Sunday, 5:02pm on Monday, 5:03pm on Tuesday and onward from there until we finally reach those glorious days of 8pm sunsets. 

New Yorkers rejoiced at the news, Tweeting reactions like "HALLELUJAH," "LFG" and "Yayyyyy." Honestly, we feel the same way. Those long, sunny days of spring are coming at last.

But wait, did we event have winter yet? No, not really, considering we're now in the fourth longest snow-free stretch in NYC history. If winter ever does show up, you might want to go sledding, ice skating and warm up at these cozy bars with fireplaces

Perhaps you're counting down until those summery days? There's already lots of fun to look forward to this summer, like ... The Governors Ball is coming up, and the lineup is amazing. Hamlet is coming to Shakespeare in the Park this summer. And Madonna is coming to Madison Square Garden this summer, too. 

As for now, use the extra daylight to explore the best things to do in NYC this weekend.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Winter

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!