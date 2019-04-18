Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Governors Ball 2019 food and drink lineup includes lobster grilled cheese
Governors Ball 2019 food and drink lineup includes lobster grilled cheese

By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday April 18 2019, 11:27am

Governors Ball 2019 food and drink lineup includes lobster grilled cheese
Photograph: Courtesy Governors Ball
Gov Ball 2019 is back this year with an all-star musical line-up of Mitski to Lil Wayne. If you're looking for things to do this Spring , the music festival might be up your alley. One of the most overlooked elements of a good festival experience is the food (just look at Smorgasburg!) But since Gov Ball is kind of remote (located on Randall's Island), unless you plan to sneak in a turkey club for on-the-go bites between the acts, you'll probably want to head to their food vendors. This year, the familiar faces are megahits Roberta's, MatchaBar, Big Mozz, , Takumi Taco, Might Quinn's BBQ, Van Leeuwen, Cafe Habana, Beyond Sushi, Melt Shop and Lil' Sweet Chick (By Sweet Chick).
In addition to new food and drink vendors joining this year, Gov Ball will also introduce limited-edition food mash-ups and collaborations such as a lobster grilled cheese or fried pickles.  Many of the dishes accommodate vegans, gluten-free and other dietary restrictions so that everyone has something to eat while trapped on the island. There will also be craft cocktail, wine, beer and coffee available to fuel you into late night dancing. 

New Vendors Joining This Year

Cousins Maine Lobster: Lobster Tots, Lobster Tacos, Lobster Grilled Cheese, etc.
Walter's: Grilled Hot Dogs
Mekelburg's: Hot Chicken Sandwich & Babka Poppers
Milk & Cream Cereal Bar: soft serve topped with cereal mix-in's 
King David Tacos: Texas style tacos
Arancini Bros: "Gov Ball & Beyond" vegan taco ball (using Beyond Meat)

Exclusive New Collaborations/Mash-ups

Melt Shop X King David Tacos: Tots & Queso
Doughnuttery X The Nugget Spot: Doughnut Fried Chicken slider
Big Mozz X Grillo's Pickles: Fried Pickles
Rise Brewing X Davey's Ice Cream: Affogato
The full line-up of food and drink vendors can be viewed, here
Governors Ball 2019 takes place Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2, 2019 and can be accessed by ferry. Learn more at our Governors Ball 2019 Music Guide.

Photograph: Courtesy Governors Ball

Photograph: Courtesy Governors Ball

 

 

 

 

