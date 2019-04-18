Governors Ball 2019 food and drink lineup includes lobster grilled cheese

By Emma OrlowPosted: Thursday April 18 2019, 11:27am
Gov Ball 2019 is back this year with an all-star musical line-up of Mitski to Lil Wayne. If you're looking for things to do this Spring , the music festival might be up your alley. One of the most overlooked elements of a good festival experience is the food (just look at Smorgasburg!) But since Gov Ball is kind of remote (located on Randall's Island), unless you plan to sneak in a turkey club for on-the-go bites between the acts, you'll probably want to head to their food vendors. This year, the familiar faces are megahits Roberta's, MatchaBar, Big Mozz, DŌ, Takumi Taco, Might Quinn's BBQ, Van Leeuwen, Cafe Habana, Beyond Sushi, Melt Shop and Lil' Sweet Chick (By Sweet Chick).
In addition to new food and drink vendors joining this year, Gov Ball will also introduce limited-edition food mash-ups and collaborations such as a lobster grilled cheese or fried pickles. Many of the dishes accommodate vegans, gluten-free and other dietary restrictions so that everyone has something to eat while trapped on the island. There will also be craft cocktail, wine, beer and coffee available to fuel you into late night dancing.
New Vendors Joining This Year
Cousins Maine Lobster: Lobster Tots, Lobster Tacos, Lobster Grilled Cheese, etc.
Walter's: Grilled Hot Dogs
Mekelburg's: Hot Chicken Sandwich & Babka Poppers
Milk & Cream Cereal Bar: soft serve topped with cereal mix-in's
