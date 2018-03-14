Here are NYC’s 2018 James Beard Award finalists

The James Beard Awards semi-finalists across the country were announced last month and New York got quite a few nods. Now, the list of finalists are out and Gotham has raked in a total of 15 nominations. And it seems they really liked the newcomer Empellón Midtown, which got two nods for best chef Alex Stupak and is the only NYC restaurant to be a finalist for the best new restaurant category.

See the full list of local finalists below.

Best Chef in NYC:

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy

Ignacio Mattos, Estela

Missy Robbins, Lilia

Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown

Jody Williams, Buvette

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Clare de Boer, King

Outstanding Restaurant: Balthazar from Keith McNally

Outstanding Chef: Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune

Outstanding Restaurateur: Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (High Street on Hudson)

Outstanding Baker:

Dianna Daoheung, Black Seed Bagels

Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit

Best New Restaurant: Empellón Midtown from Alex Stupak

Outstanding Restaurant Design, 75 seats and under:

De Maria

Daily Provisions

Outstanding Restaurant Design, 76 seats and over: ABCV