Here are NYC’s 2018 James Beard Award finalists

The James Beard Awards semi-finalists across the country were announced last month and New York got quite a few nods. Now, the list of finalists are out and Gotham has raked in a total of 15 nominations. And it seems they really liked the newcomer Empellón Midtown, which got two nods for best chef Alex Stupak and is the only NYC restaurant to be a finalist for the best new restaurant category.
See the full list of local finalists below.
Best Chef in NYC:
Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy
Ignacio Mattos, Estela
Missy Robbins, Lilia
Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown
Jody Williams, Buvette
Rising Star Chef of the Year: Clare de Boer, King
Outstanding Restaurant: Balthazar from Keith McNally
Outstanding Chef: Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune
Outstanding Restaurateur: Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (High Street on Hudson)
Outstanding Baker:
Dianna Daoheung, Black Seed Bagels
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit
Best New Restaurant: Empellón Midtown from Alex Stupak
Outstanding Restaurant Design, 75 seats and under:
De Maria
Daily Provisions
Outstanding Restaurant Design, 76 seats and over: ABCV
