Here are NYC’s 2018 James Beard Award finalists

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday March 14 2018, 1:21pm

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz
Best dish of 2016: Agnolotti at Lilia

The James Beard Awards semi-finalists across the country were announced last month and New York got quite a few nods. Now, the list of finalists are out and Gotham has raked in a total of 15 nominations. And it seems they really liked the newcomer Empellón Midtown, which got two nods for best chef Alex Stupak and is the only NYC restaurant to be a finalist for the best new restaurant category.

See the full list of local finalists below.

Best Chef in NYC:
Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy
Ignacio Mattos, Estela
Missy Robbins, Lilia
Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown
Jody Williams, Buvette

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Clare de Boer, King

Outstanding Restaurant: Balthazar from Keith McNally

Outstanding Chef: Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune

Outstanding Restaurateur: Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (High Street on Hudson)

Outstanding Baker:
Dianna Daoheung, Black Seed Bagels
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit

Best New Restaurant: Empellón Midtown from Alex Stupak

Outstanding Restaurant Design, 75 seats and under:
De Maria
Daily Provisions

Outstanding Restaurant Design, 76 seats and over: ABCV

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

