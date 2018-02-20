NYC’s James Beard semi-finalists include a Harlem fried chicken spot and other cheap eats

The James Beard semi-finalist list is out, and while most of the NYC picks are fairly predictable (Cote made a showing for best new restaurant, Justin Simillie from Upland and Iganicio Mattos from Estela are nominated as best chefs), there are also some surprising contenders. Fried chicken in Harlem? Dumplings in Queens? Yes and yes, please. Neither Charles Gabriel from Charles' Country Pan Fried Chicken or Helen You from Dumpling Galaxy has made the list before.

Some other noticeable additions? Empellón in Midtown got two nods, one for best chef (Alex Stupak) and one for best new restaurant, power couple Jody Williams and Rita Sodi were each named semi-finalists for their respective restaurants, Buvette and I Sodi, but not their combined one, Via Carota, and only two venue picks are in Brooklyn, Clover Club and Frankie's 457 Sputino (both in Carroll Gardens).

The list will be narrowed down on March 14, with the winners announced in May 7. The full list from some of the biggest categories are below:

Best chefs

Greg Baxtrom, Olmsted

Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit

Rawia Bishara, Tanoreen

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy

Charles Gabriel, Charles’ Country Pan Fried Chicken

Sean Gray, Momofuku Ko

Nick Kim and Jimmy Lau, Shuko

Ignacio Mattos, Estela

Carlo Mirarchi, Blanca

Joe Ng, RedFarm

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn

Missy Robbins, Lilia

Justin Smillie, Upland

Rita Sodi, I Sodi

Jeremiah Stone and Fabián von Hauske, Contra

Alex Stupak, Empellón Midtown

Alex Raij and Eder Montero, Txikito

Ann Redding and Matt Danzer, Uncle Boons

Jody Williams, Buvette Gastrothèque

Helen You, Dumpling Galaxy

Outstanding chef

Andrew Carmellini, Locanda Verde

Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune

Rising star chef of the year

Clare de Boer, King

Outstanding restaurant

Balthazar

Frankies 457 Spuntino

Momofuku Noodle Bar

Best new restaurant

Cote

Empellón Midtown

Outstanding bar program

Bar Goto

Clover Club

Dante

Outstanding service

The Red Cat

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.