Once the summer’s last frozen drink has been sipped, boatstaurants batten down the hatches and rooftop bars deploy their retractable encasements, it is time to enter a new contract of autumnal fun, filled with Oktoberfesting, fireside imbibing and of course, that sunset-hued, kaleidoscopic treat: Leaf peeping.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

Outside is nice for perusing ground trees, but there’s hardly any wine or pasta out there. So, as it’s done in seasons past, on Wednesday, September 21, Serra by Birreria transformed into a veritable forrest of gold, green, orange and red. Artificial leaves cover the glass ceiling of Eataly Flatiron’s 14th floor and wind around the dining room to create a crisp, outdoor tableau you won’t need to wear a jacket for.

Photograph: Courtesy of Eataly

The menus are new, too, including the bar’s Floating into Fall cocktail (bourbon, amaretto, amaro, maple syrup and maple sugar) and a rum punch roster. Casarecce with oyster mushroom ragu, salad with toasted farro, Italian chicories, honeycrisp apple, cranberry vinaigrette and roasted acorn squash are among the kitchen’s updated items for the season.

Serra by Birreria is located on the 14th floor of Eataly NYC Flatiron at 200 Fifth Ave. It’s open from 11:30am to 9:30pm from Monday-Sunday.