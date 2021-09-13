Get autumnal near the water with skyline views at Watermark Bar on Pier 15. Watermark’s OktoberFest features liter steins of German beer for $15, brats and the supersized pretzels synonymous with the season in NYC, all in the open air from now through October 24. Lederhosen are encouraged and reservations are recommended.
Contrary to its moniker, Oktoberfest, the annual autumnal celebration anchored in Munich, Germany, with satellite festivities all over the globe, kicks off in the last days of summer. Lucky for you, New York City hosts some of the best boozy, musical sausage fests in the world. This year’s events include weeks-long waterside parties, backyard blowouts and brewery bashes—all with plenty of German (and local!) beer to start your fall eating and drinking plans out right.
