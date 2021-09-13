New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Radegast Hall Oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy Radegast Hall Oktoberfest

The 7 best Oktoberfest events in NYC this year

Raise a stein and say ‘Prost!’ to German food and drinks this September and October!

Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

Contrary to its moniker, Oktoberfest, the annual autumnal celebration anchored in Munich, Germany, with satellite festivities all over the globe, kicks off in the last days of summer. Lucky for you, New York City hosts some of the best boozy, musical sausage fests in the world. This year’s events include weeks-long waterside parties, backyard blowouts and brewery bashes—all with plenty of German (and local!) beer to start your fall eating and drinking plans out right.

RECOMMENDED: Find more autumnal things to eat and drink in NYC this fall

Best Oktoberfest events

Schaller & Weber’s Oktoberfest
Photograph: Courtesy of Schaller & Weber

2. Schaller & Weber’s Oktoberfest

  • Shopping
  • Specialist food and drink
  • Upper East Side

Beginning Friday, September 17 and running through the end of October, this Upper East Side butcher shop will transform the backyard beyond its sausage bar into a beer garden. Expect jumbo pretzels with spicy cheese, sausage platters and charcuterie boards to pair with Oktoberfest brews in an outdoor ode to Munich.

Read more
Advertising
Oktoberfest at The Standard Biergarten
Time Out, Photograph: Bex Wade

3. Oktoberfest at The Standard Biergarten

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 2 of 4

German-inspired all year long, September and October are especially festive at The Standard Biergarten. Walk right into the ground-level space for Oktoberfest vibes every night from September 28 through October 31. Servers will be dressed in lederhosen and dirndls and the space will be festooned with Germanic details. Visiting breweries will pop-up in the weeks to come, including Von Trapp Brewing, which kicks things off on 9/28 with wooden kegs, giveaways and a screening of The Sound of Music.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Radegast Hall Oktoberfest

7. Radegast Hall Oktoberfest

  • Restaurants

One of Brooklyn’s favorite beer halls since 2007, Radegast has also become a top destination for Oktoberfest fêtes in Williamsburg. This year’s celebration will include waves of German suds, the best wursts in the area all hot off the grill and several nights of live music at communal tables throughout Radegast’s sprawling barrooms. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for other fall activities?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.