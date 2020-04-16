New Yorkers can now get pizza cupcakes delivered to their doors

These days it seems like you can get anything delivered to your doorsteps. What about thee moments you’re craving comfort food in the form of a popular dessert? Enter the Pizza Cupcakes.

These little treats—combining our obsession with the best pizza and desserts in the city—are now available for delivery for the first time. You’ll find stretchy fresh mozzarella and bright San Marzano tomatoes tucked inside a pillowy dome of dough made of brioche and sourdough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pizza Cupcake (@thepizzacupcake) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:38am PST

Owners Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato and Andrea Meggiato launched the Pizza Cupcake in November 2018 and have sold their bite-size treats at Smorgasburg and Citi Field ever since. The Brooklyn-based company started home delivery on March 27th in 12 and 24 packs ($24.95 and $44.95, respectively). You can simply warm a margherita or pepperoni in the oven if you’re in their delivery zones, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, Astoria and some parts of New Jersey.

There’s also a charitable component: for every 24-pack order that’s placed, Pizza Cupcake will donate a box to frontline workers (their first delivery on March 31st was made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on March 31st. The couple have also partnered with Damascus Bakery to help spread the pizza and dessert love across New York.

