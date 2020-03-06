Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right See the new outdoor art coming to the High Line in April
News / Art

See the new outdoor art coming to the High Line in April

By Howard Halle Posted: Friday March 6 2020, 2:26pm

See the new outdoor art coming to the High Line in April
Photograph: Rendering by Raúl de Nieves

Besides being one of the coolest attractions in New York, the High Line is also of the the biggest showcases for outdoor art in the city. Every spring, the High Line picks an international roster of artists to create site-specific sculptures for the elevated structure to go along with its the views of Chelsea and the Hudson Yards.

 

Hannah Levy, Retainer, 2020
Photograph: Courtesy the High Line

 

The commissions include individual works, and as well thematically organized pieces situated throughout the park. The former includes a mural by Jordan Casteel located at 22nd Street, which has been up since the beginning of the year, and two new additions by Hannah Levy and Ibrahim Mahama, respectively.

Levy's work is titled Retainer and it is just that: An oversize rendering of an orthodontic appliance made of carved marble and stainless steel; it'll be taking up a spot at 23rd Street.

Mahama, meanwhile is presenting 57 Forms of Liberty, which consists of an inverted industrial tank from an old factory, sprouting a tree—an idea inspired by a rusted smokestack the artist saw in Ghana, which likewise served as a mini arboretum. You'll find it at Northern Spur Preserve by 16th Street.

 

Ibrahim Mahama, 57 Forms of Liberty, 2020
Photograph: Courtesy the High Line

 

This year's theme show is titled The Musical Brain and aims to explores "how music can be used as a tool to inhabit and understand the world." Eight artists—Rebecca Belmore,Vivian Caccuri, Raúl de Nieves, Guillermo Galindo, David Horvitz, Mai-Thu Perret, Naama Tsabar and Antonio Vega Macotela—will be contributing works selected by the High Line's chief curator, Cecilia Alemani, who was also recently appointed as the organizer of the next Venice Biennale.

 

Guillermo Galindo, Fuente de lagrimas (Fountain of Tears), 2014
Photograph: Richard Misrach, courtesy the artist

 

All of the work goes on view in April and will be up for an entire year.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Howard H 410 Posts

Howard Halle is the Editor-at-large for Time Out New York as well as Chief Art Critic and Editor of the Art section. He joined TONY on August 1, 1995 as part of the staff at the launch of the magazine and has worked here since.

He taught 20th-century art history at the Corcoran Gallery School of Art in Washington D.C. before moving to NYC in 1981 to serve as the Curator for the The Gallery and Performance Art program at The Kitchen, one of the city's oldest non-profit arts centers. Additionally, he organized exhibitions at galleries and other institutional venues, including the Centre George Pompidou in Paris. Before coming to Time Out, he was Assistant Art Editor at Grand Street, an arts and literary quarterly.

Reach him at howard.halle@timeout.com and follow him on Twitter at @HowardHalle.

Latest news

    More news