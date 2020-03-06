See the new outdoor art coming to the High Line in April

Besides being one of the coolest attractions in New York, the High Line is also of the the biggest showcases for outdoor art in the city. Every spring, the High Line picks an international roster of artists to create site-specific sculptures for the elevated structure to go along with its the views of Chelsea and the Hudson Yards.

Photograph: Courtesy the High Line

The commissions include individual works, and as well thematically organized pieces situated throughout the park. The former includes a mural by Jordan Casteel located at 22nd Street, which has been up since the beginning of the year, and two new additions by Hannah Levy and Ibrahim Mahama, respectively.

Levy's work is titled Retainer and it is just that: An oversize rendering of an orthodontic appliance made of carved marble and stainless steel; it'll be taking up a spot at 23rd Street.

Mahama, meanwhile is presenting 57 Forms of Liberty, which consists of an inverted industrial tank from an old factory, sprouting a tree—an idea inspired by a rusted smokestack the artist saw in Ghana, which likewise served as a mini arboretum. You'll find it at Northern Spur Preserve by 16th Street.

Photograph: Courtesy the High Line

This year's theme show is titled The Musical Brain and aims to explores "how music can be used as a tool to inhabit and understand the world." Eight artists—Rebecca Belmore,Vivian Caccuri, Raúl de Nieves, Guillermo Galindo, David Horvitz, Mai-Thu Perret, Naama Tsabar and Antonio Vega Macotela—will be contributing works selected by the High Line's chief curator, Cecilia Alemani, who was also recently appointed as the organizer of the next Venice Biennale.

Photograph: Richard Misrach, courtesy the artist

All of the work goes on view in April and will be up for an entire year.