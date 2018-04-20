The three best ways to nab cheap tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Does it seem like you have a better chance of getting a Hogwarts acceptance letter than getting tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? We’ll help you sort it out.

The Broadway show’s opening night is Sunday, April 22, and ever since the first pre-sale in October we’ve been desperately trying to get tickets…and waiting in the online queue for hours and hours, with no Time-Turner to literally pass the time.

Your next shot at tickets will happen at 11am EST on Monday, April 23, with the virtual waiting room opening at 10am EST. That means that you can enter the waiting room an hour before tickets are released but will be placed in a randomized line once the clock strikes 11. Those tickets will start at $20 and will run through May 12, 2019.

If you don’t get your hands on them via the latest online ticket release, here are the three best ways to nab cheap tickets to the show in the future:

1. Check the Daily Prophet.

The first round of tickets were released in a Ticketmaster process that was as complex as the Triwizard Maze, so start training for the next task now: Sign up for the email newsletter for advance information sent directly to your in-box about the next Ticketmaster Verified Fan promotion, happening later this summer.

2. Fly to the theater.

Get on the cancellation line: An hour before each performance, queue up outside the Lyric Theatre (you’ll see a sign) to get last-minute tickets. For better odds, go during a holiday or bad weather.

3. Try your (liquid) luck.

Play the Friday Forty lottery to win $20 or $40 tickets. From midnight to 1pm on Fridays, enter to win up to two tickets via TodayTix. Now, if only you had Felix Felicis….

