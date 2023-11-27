There's a massive Black Friday sale for theater tickets right now

[title]
Although it would be worth paying full price for any of the shows currently in production in New York, we just love a good deal.
Today through December 3, TodayTix is offering massive discounts on some pretty awesome programming all around town.
The promotion, which includes up to 60% off certain tickets, applies to Broadway hits like Book of Mormon, Hadestown and Moulin Rouge!, Off Broadway must-sees like Titanique and Manahatta and other exciting shows, including the Big Apple Circus and Megan Hilty in concert.
Needless to say, there's nothing quite like tickets to a show when it comes to NYC-specific holiday gifts.
You can buy your tickets via Time Out right here and, below, find a full list of shows included in the deal in alphabetical order:
All the Devils Are Here
Amid Falling Walls
A Musical About Star Wars
& Juliet
Appropriate
ARTECHOUSE: World of AI·magination
Big Apple Circus
The Book of Mormon
Brooklyn Laundry
Chagall, Paris-New York
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Sacred and Profane
Cocktail Magique
Days of Wines and Roses
Dead Letter No. 9
Doubt
Drunk Shakespeare
Emergence: Things Are Not As They Seem
The Eric Carle Story Show
The Gardens of Anuncia
Georges Bizet's Carmen
Hadestown
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Here We Are
iLuminate
Jes Tom: Less Lonely
Jonah
Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo
Lone Star
Make Me Gorgeous
Manahatta
Megan Hilty in Concert
Message in a Bottle
Motherplay
Moulin Rouge!
Mozart's The Magic Flute
New York Comedy Club Stand-Up
The Night of the Iguana
Nutcracker Rouge
The Play That Goes Wrong
Prayer for the French Republic
Puccini's La Bohème
Puccini's Madama Butterfly
Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Show Tickets
Sabbath's Theater
Selected Shorts: Roz Chast While You Were Sleeping on Dec 6th
Sesame Street the Musical
Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man
Shoshana Bean at the Apollo
Spain
Spamalot
St. Patrick's Cathedral tour
Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island tour
Titanique
Uptown Showdown: Brain vs. Brawn
Verdi's Nabuco
The White Chip
White Rose
Winter Rhythms