There's a massive Black Friday sale for theater tickets right now

See everything from Broadway hits to the Big Apple Circus for as low as $25.

Although it would be worth paying full price for any of the shows currently in production in New York, we just love a good deal.

Today through December 3, TodayTix is offering massive discounts on some pretty awesome programming all around town.

The promotion, which includes up to 60% off certain tickets, applies to Broadway hits like Book of Mormon, Hadestown and Moulin Rouge!, Off Broadway must-sees like Titanique and Manahatta and other exciting shows, including the Big Apple Circus and Megan Hilty in concert.

Needless to say, there's nothing quite like tickets to a show when it comes to NYC-specific holiday gifts.

You can buy your tickets via Time Out right here and, below, find a full list of shows included in the deal in alphabetical order:

All the Devils Are Here

Amid Falling Walls

A Musical About Star Wars

& Juliet

Appropriate

ARTECHOUSE: World of AI·magination

Big Apple Circus

The Book of Mormon

Brooklyn Laundry

Chagall, Paris-New York

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Sacred and Profane

Cocktail Magique

Days of Wines and Roses

Dead Letter No. 9

Doubt

Drunk Shakespeare

Emergence: Things Are Not As They Seem

The Eric Carle Story Show

The Gardens of Anuncia

Georges Bizet's Carmen

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Here We Are

iLuminate

Jes Tom: Less Lonely

Jonah

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo

Lone Star

Make Me Gorgeous

Manahatta

Megan Hilty in Concert

Message in a Bottle

Motherplay

Moulin Rouge!

Mozart's The Magic Flute

New York Comedy Club Stand-Up

The Night of the Iguana

Nutcracker Rouge

The Play That Goes Wrong

Prayer for the French Republic

Puccini's La Bohème

Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Show Tickets

Sabbath's Theater

Selected Shorts: Roz Chast While You Were Sleeping on Dec 6th

Sesame Street the Musical

Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man

Shoshana Bean at the Apollo

Spain

Spamalot

St. Patrick's Cathedral tour

Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island tour

Titanique

Uptown Showdown: Brain vs. Brawn

Verdi's Nabuco

The White Chip

White Rose

Winter Rhythms